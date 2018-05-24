‘iZombie’ Season 4 Finale Preview: Episode 13, ‘And He Shall Be a Good Man’

Will Liv and Levon really lose their heads in the Season 4 finale?

The Season 4 finale of the CW Network’s iZombie is almost upon us. So, let’s have a look at what viewers can expect to see in Episode 13.

Episode 13 is titled “And He Shall Be a Good Man.” TV Guide lists the following synopsis for the Season 4 finale of iZombie.

“The Season 4 finale: Clive, Ravi, Peyton and Major work together to help Liv.”

As viewers saw in Episode 12 of iZombie Season 4, Major Lilywhite (Robert Buckley) tried hard to keep Liv Moore (Rose McIver) from surrendering after it was announced one of her supporters would be executed if she didn’t reveal her identity. That supporter also turned out to be Liv’s boyfriend, Levon (Daniel Bonjour). Kidnapping Liv, Major took her to a farmhouse and dosed her up on “happily married couple” brains to stop her from turning herself in.

While this worked temporarily, it was revealed that the brain they were on was not idyllic as Major thought. It turned out this married couple died as a result of the woman running them off the road after years of bottling up her true feelings for her husband. This saw Liv tricking Major into going to the basement for hot sauce, where she confined him before taking off in order to hand herself in.

Katie Yu / The CW Network

Episode 12 of iZombie Season 4 concluded with Liv turning herself in and her and Levon facing the guillotine in Episode 13.

Moving forward, the trailer for the Season 4 finale episode shows Liv and Levon gagged and contained while they await their fates at the hands of Chase Graves (Jason Dohring). It all looks pretty final with Liv telling Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) that she loves him. Major is also seen in full zombie mode at the end of the Episode 13 trailer. And, right after that, the guillotine drops, indicating he could be reacting to Liv’s death.

However, considering iZombie has been renewed for Season 5, it seems possible that Liv — at least — survives somehow. However, viewers will have to tune into the Season 4 finale to find out who really does lose their head.

You can view the Episode 12 trailer below.

Finally, Showbiz Junkies has released the full gallery of images for Episode 13 of iZombie Season 4. You can view them below.

‘iZombie’ Season 4 Finale Preview: Episode 13, ‘And He Shall Be a Good Man’ CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 4 finale, Episode 13, And He Shall Be A Good Man

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 4 finale, Episode 13, And He Shall Be A Good Man

CW Network’s ‘iZombie,’ Season 4 finale, Episode 13

The Season 4 finale of iZombie airs on the CW Network on May 21 at 9 p.m. ET. It was also confirmed last week that iZombie has been renewed for Season 5. However, this will be iZombie‘s final season.