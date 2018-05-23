Demi Lovato Shows Off Rear End In Latest Instagram Photo

Fans think the 25-year-old looks amazing.

Following her amazing Billboard Music Awards performance alongside Christina Aguilera on Sunday, Demi Lovato is making waves on her Instagram account once again.

In a post from earlier today, Lovato shared a cheeky photo of her hind quarters for all the world to see. In the picture, which is promoting a collaboration of her eyewear line with Diff Eyewear, the singer slays in a rainbow-colored bathing suit. Lovato looks over her shoulder as she tilts her shades down and strikes a pose.

While some fans noticed the sunglasses on her face, countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on the singer’s rear end. Lovato’s swimsuit is tucked in just enough to show off her curvy and tanned tush. Within just eight hours of being posted, the singer’s post gained over 1.4 million likes as well as 9,600 comments.

“You look amazing and you are beautiful.”

“That booty,” another fan chimed in.

This is not the first time that Lovato has posted a swimsuit photo of herself for her 67 million plus followers to see. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the 25-year-old posted another photo of herself in a different risqué swimsuit, but this time, it was a deep plunging black swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The purpose of the photo was also to promote her sunglass line with Diff Eyewear.

Today on her Instagram account, Lovato posted yet another photo but this time it was a snapshot of her European tour schedule. According to the schedule, Lovato will kick off her Tell Me You Love Me Tour tomorrow in Belfast. The tour will come to an end on June 27 in Bologna. The “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer shared with fans that she would have a few more special guests joining her on the upcoming leg of this tour.

“So excited to announce @joymusic and @jaxjones are joining the #TellMeYouLoveMeTour in Europe and the UK! Get your tickets – link in story.”

Fans who took to her account were elated to see Demi’s post, giving it over 285,000 likes as well as 3,300 comments. Some fans commented on Demi’s new guests who are joining her while others simply confessed that they cannot wait to see Lovato on tour.

“SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU.”

“SEE YOU SOON IN SPAIN,” another fan wrote.

This past weekend, Demi Lovato treated fans to a performance at the Billboard Music Awards with Christina Aguilera. According to Billboard, the two ladies performed their new single, a feminist anthem titled “Fall In Line” for the first time live.

Fans in the audience clearly loved the performance as Aguilera and Lovato earned a standing ovation after the amazing duet.