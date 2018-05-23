Is Ryan Seacrest Getting Married? New Report From ‘RadarOnline’ Says The ‘AI’ Host Will Wed Shayna Taylor

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have been dating for a number of years.

Could there be wedding bells in the future for Ryan Seacrest?

The American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan host is, allegedly, looking into some options to wed his long-time girlfriend, model Shayna Taylor.

But, according to Radar Online, the duo won’t be getting married out of any feelings of love. Rather, according to their report, Ryan Seacrest wants to get married for business purposes only.

The outlet is reporting that there have been many hits to Seacrest’s reputation in recent times: no longer considered the squeaky-clean “all-American” host, he’s had to face down a recent sexual harassment claim from a former stylist, and as a result, had difficulty obtaining some much-coveted interviews with Hollywood A-listers.

Many A-listers, in fact, refused to be seen interviewing with Seacrest — once a media darling — because of the sexual harassment claims.

And there’s more: the ratings for the recently-relaunched American Idol are in the proverbial toilet, and his constant, alleged behind-the-scenes beef with Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa have done his reputation no favors, either.

To counteract all this bad publicity, sources close to Seacrest are suggesting that he undergo a “trial marriage” with Shayna Taylor.

The couple is already living together in a multi-million dollar apartment in New York City, so a marriage will be the next logical step.

A source close to Ryan Seacrest suggests that this is all a “ruse” for his client to look more respectable to his fanbase, especially since he’s trying to “bring back the franchise” that made him famous.

The hope, according to the source, is that fans will embrace Seacrest, and return to American Idol in droves, once he has his own “royal wedding” with his gorgeous model girlfriend.

And while the source is quick to add that Seacrest “definitely” loves Taylor, getting married to her would be a “shrewd business move” rather than a declaration of love.

If this source is telling the truth, it would be the first marriage for both Seacrest and Taylor, neither of whom have children.

Seacrest’s sexual harassment accuser, Suzie Hardy, has been hired by controversial comedian Kathy Griffin for a styling gig. True to form, as well, Seacrest has since gone on to hire a gay male stylist, and is reportedly loath to hire female stylists in the future.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor began dating shortly after he broke things off with Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough, but split up after a year and a half together. They reunited in February 2018 and have been dating ever since.