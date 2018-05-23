Jared Kushner Granted Security Clearance After Year-Long Delay

The clearance ends a range of speculation surrounding Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Jared Kushner has finally been granted his permanent security clearance after a year-long delay, reports the New York Times.

The development ends the range of rumors surrounding whether or not Special Counsel Robert Mueller has implicating material on Kushner. Unlike many other staff members, Kushner’s permanent security clearance was held up for a year, leading to suggestions that Kushner could be in trouble because of never completely disclosing all his financial dealings with foreign businesses.

The Inquisitr, which has kept tabs on the story over the last several months, reported in February this year that Kushner had amended his security clearance form multiple times, leading investigators to scrutinize his case all the more closely. But now it appears that the investigators haven’t found anything which would have deemed Kushner a security threat.

White House had earlier stated that it is not unusual for people with multiple foreign dealings having to wait a while to get their permanent security clearance, but Robert Mueller’s investigation, coupled with such a long delay, was certain to cast aspersions about the possible reasons that Jared Kushner was not being cleared by the FBI.

Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe D. Lowell, said the granting of the permanent security clearance vindicated his client and the stance that had been stated by the White House.

“With respect to the news about his clearances, as we stated before, his application was properly submitted, reviewed by numerous career officials and underwent the normal process. Having completed all of these processes, he’s looking forward to continuing to do the work the president has asked him to do.”

Jared Kushner was granted a permanent security clearance, ending a period of uncertainty about whether he was in peril in the Mueller probe https://t.co/WJ9BEZPKoC — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) May 23, 2018

Moreover, Lowell claimed that his client has cooperated fully with Robert Mueller’s investigators, having been interviewed twice for several hours by his team. Lowell said that akin to other staff members of the White House who have reportedly attempted to answer all questions posed by the Special Prosecutor’s team, Kushner did everything in his power to answer truthfully and expedite the “conclusion of the investigations.”

Before Kushner was granted the permanent security clearance, he had been able to view classified information only through the granting of provisional clearances, but in February, the policy was changed meaning that Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser had stopped receiving classified information.

But now with the granting of his permanent security clearance, Jared Kushner has once again gained access to some of the nation’s biggest secrets, which includes the presidential daily brief — a cumulative summary of all the intelligence updates the president receives from the intelligence community every day.