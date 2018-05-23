Tomi Lahren Assaulted: Fox News Contributor Hit With Drinks, Verbally Assaulted At Minneapolis Restaurant

Kathy Griffin came to her defense.

Tomi Lahren was verbally and physically assaulted at a Minneapolis restaurant over the weekend, and none other than Kathy Griffin is coming to her defense, The Washington Times is reporting.

On Sunday, the Fox News contributor and her parents went to Sunday brunch at a rooftop restaurant in Minneapolis. Unfortunately, things turned ugly, as People reported at the time. Several social media users posted videos of the event – some of which contain strong language. From the various videos, it appears that customers began verbally harassing the 25-year-old, and at one point she leaned over a table to confront one of them. At some point, a drink was thrown in her face. Then, as she and her mother, Trudy Lahren, tried to leave, the verbal abuse continued, with Trudy at one point joining in on the action.

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018

One witness took a video that can be viewed here. Warning: the video contains strong language and may be offensive to some viewers.

Why would Tomi Lahren be the subject of such hate and derision? As Mediaite suggests, it could be that, as an ardent Trump supporter and a voice of conservative millennials, she just rubs some people the wrong way.

Of course, having differing opinions doesn’t justify verbal and physical assault, says Tomi. Speaking to Fox & Friends, Lahren made it clear that the First Amendment doesn’t give anyone the right to assault someone, according to The Daily Caller.

“I think that those [who] threw the water and [who] were applauding and laughing about it wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame by making a video of me. I think, looking back, those are the people that will be embarrassed by their actions.”

Lahren is getting support from all corners of the internet, from those who agree with her as well as those who don’t. For example, Donald Trump came to her defense within a few hours of the incident.

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

And in an unexpected turn, none other than Kathy Griffin has also jumped to Tomi’s defense. Griffin, you may recall, famously derailed her career with a tweet that showed her holding a model that resembled the severed head of Donald Trump. Clearly, she’s no supporter of Trump, but when it comes to verbal assault, she draws a line.

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point. The first amendment is a beautiful thing – use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

As of this writing, no criminal charges have been filed in the Minneapolis incident.