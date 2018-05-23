Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Reportedly Achieved By Diet & Exercise, Despite Surgery Rumors

Fans are kept guessing at his current weight.

It’s no secret to anyone who’s middle-aged that keeping slim is an uphill battle. Once one hits 40, or even sooner, the battle of the bulge rages on.

Rob Kardashian appears to be winning his battle with weight, even though the reality TV star is a long way from middle age, at a youthful 31.

His famous-for-being-famous sister, Kim, shot a photo of her brother on his birthday on March 17 at a family celebration. In it he holds his 1-year-old daughter, Dream. After his big sister posted the shot on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but notice his weight loss, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to both the Daily Mail and BET, Rob Kardashian has had a rough time over the past few years, with troubles including having a messy and publicly-broken engagement with Blac Chyna, being fat shamed in the media and having his Instagram account suspended after posting revenge porn of his ex. These are the sort of life events that can cause a person to put on the weight.

In an early episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he admitted to having gained 100 pounds. In 2016, Kardashian publicly confirmed in an Instagram post that he weighed 248 pounds (although some speculated he was closer to 300). In an effort to turn things around, Kardashian is reported to have lost about 15 pounds. So if we do the math, that brings him to 233.

However, in recent photos Kardashian looks slimmer than that. So what’s the story?

In another Daily Mail report, this one from last fall, Blac Chyna claims Rob Kardashian had $100,000 worth of weight-loss surgery and then lied about losing the weight through diet and exercise. This accusation came during their public and acrimonious split and when they were in the middle of a classic he-said-she-said skirmish.

So what did he say?

Kardashian claims he’s working with a nutritionist and with the help of his mother, Kris Jenner, has stocked his home with healthful foods. People reported that an insider told them that Kardashian is addicted to junk food but confirmed he’s working with a nutritionist.

This month, Kardashian also posted an Instagram photo with of his overweight self from 2016 with the caption, “I don’t look like this anymore,” thus keeping his fans guessing at what his current poundage is.

Robert Arthur Kardashian is the only male child in the reality TV Kardashian dynasty. He has three sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Kloé, and two half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The Kardashian children are the offspring of the late attorney, Robert George Kardashian, who came to prominence as one of the defense lawyers in the famous O.J. Simpson trial.