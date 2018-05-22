Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Sister Kim Kardashian: She Is ‘My Angel’

Khloe's comments dispel any rumors that there is strife between her and her family.

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about motherhood, her daughter True’s nursery, and her big sister, Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed over her sister during a recent post on her app, and fans can’t help but love Khloe’s sweet words about Kim.

According to a May 21 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian showed off daughter True Thompson’s adorable nursery on her app. The pink and white room is filled with girly and adorable items, and Khloe says she’s “obsessed” with the crib she has chosen for the baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian gushed over her sister Kim Kardashian, saying that the crib is the same one that Kim uses and that she is quick to trust whatever products her sister recommends to her. Kardashian also says that she and Kim are “very similar” as moms and have been “two peas in a pod” as of late, calling her sister her “angel” for all the motherhood help she has given her over the past few months.

“Kim uses the same [crib], and I trust the products she loves. She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging. We’re similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately!”

Khloe Kardashian’s words about Kim should help to debunk many of the rumors that the sisters are at odds following Khloe’s boyfriend’s cheating scandal. As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

Rumors have been flying that Kim is furious with Tristan and is trying to convince Khloe to leave him and return home to L.A. with her friends and family. However, Khloe’s kind words about Kim may dispel any rumors that the family is full of tension following the cheating scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian also recently shared her thoughts on Khloe’s parenting style. Kim told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an interview that she and her sister are the most alike in the way they are choosing to raise their children, and that the two have really bonded over motherhood.

“She’s seen how I raise my kids, we vibe,” Kim Kardashian said, adding that Khloe is “such a good new mom.”

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter was born on April 12, just a few months after Kim welcomed her third child, a daughter named Chicago. The moms are now said to be in a group chat with sister Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her daughter, Stormi, back in February. The three reportedly give each other support and advice about any and all mom-related topics.