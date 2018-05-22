Meghan Markle’s Wedding Hairdresser Explains Her Royal Wedding ‘Messy Bun’

The royal bride’s casual wedding day hairstyle took just 45 minutes to create.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made waves for her “messy’ bun hairstyles. Now, Meghan’s royal wedding hairstylist has revealed that he kept the bride’s signature look in mind when he came up with her look for the royal wedding.

Royal wedding hairdresser Serge Normant admitted Meghan’s go-to ‘do is called a “messy bun.” According to People, Normant said the following of the style.

“It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way — making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours!”

Normant, a New York-based hairstylist who was born and raised in Paris, revealed it took slightly over 45 minutes to create Markle’s wedding day hairstyle.

“Her style is so easy and not contrived,” Normant said. “I wasn’t about reinvention. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous, so it was just easy.”

The stylist, who met Markle through mutual friends last year, explained that he didn’t want to do “anything set in a time frame” with the royal bride’s hair, so he ruled out voluminous, retro looks.

“I just wanted a loose and easy look, which is why we chose that loose bun,” Serge said.

“I really wanted it to be loose. There were a lot of little bits [around her face]. I wanted her to be able to tuck it behind her ears if she wanted to do, because that is what she normally does.”

"You just have to be making sure that it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours. It’s that fine line." Meghan Markle chooses a 'messy bun' for her wedding day: How to achieve the trendy lookhttps://t.co/r2bIea8fKy pic.twitter.com/6eFpqP3kLU — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2018

Normant also revealed that the key to Meghan Markle’s wedding day bun was inexpensive hairpins and small amounts of styling products, including a little hair mousse and a texturizing product to make Meghan’s hair shine.

“I just used long, regular pins. Things that you could just find in the shop for a few pounds…I dried it with a round brush and then used a little iron on the edges just to give it texture. And then put it up. Poof!” he said.

Serge said the style would be easy for royal watchers to do themselves at home. As for the royal bride, she was reportedly “very happy” with the final product — and she didn’t have to spend her entire morning in a hairdresser’s chair.

How Meghan Markle's messy bun has become THE hairstylehttps://t.co/7XV1Qdtqka pic.twitter.com/MBDrBGGMqQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 20, 2018

After Meghan Markle exchanged vows with Prince Harry, the newlyweds rode through the streets of Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage and posed for photos outside of Windsor Castle. According to People, ahead of an intimate shot on the castle steps, the newly crowned Duchess of Sussex got some help from her glam squad to freshen up her updo. The stylists let down a few tendrils to frame Meghan’s face as she posed with Harry on the castle steps.

Meghan Markle has made plenty of headlines in the past for her super casual hairstyle. Days after she was photographed sporting a “messy bun” when visiting a Broxton radio station with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was spotted heading into Wales’ Cardiff Castle wearing her hair in a low, loose knot, according to W magazine.

Markle’s messy bun look received so much buzz that news outlets posted instructions on how to achieve the royal bride’s casual hairstyle. In an interview posted by Good Morning America, Drybar founder All Webb also revealed Meghan Markle was a client of the famed blow dry bar for many years, saying the royal bride “loves a good blowout just like the rest of us.”