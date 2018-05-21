Prince Harry Honors His Mother Diana In Poignant Wedding Reception Speech

The groom became emotional when talking about love at his royal wedding reception.

Prince Harry was clearly missing his mother on his wedding day, but the royal son remembered the late Princess of Wales in a special way at his royal reception. During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception luncheon at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, the youngest son of Princess Diana delivered an emotional speech in which he talked about his late mother and how she was missing from his special day. Princess Diana died in 1997 when her youngest son Harry was just 12 years old.

“Harry gave a tearful speech paying tribute to his own mother missing from the festivities,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He also thanked Meghan’s mother [Doria Ragland] for giving him permission to marry Meghan. He talked about how they made a great team.”

The insider revealed that Harry also got emotional when talking about his love for his bride, and he complimented her in handling everything with such “grace.” At the end of his speech, Harry asked if anyone could play the piano, an obvious cue for a famous musician friend to take the stage. Princess Diana’s good friend Elton John was in the house, so he reportedly hopped up and performed a medley of four songs for the crowd, including, “The Circle of Life,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Our Song” and “I’m Still Standing.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, also addressed the 600 guests at the lunchtime wedding reception. According to U.K.’s Express, Charles did not mention Harry’s mother, Diana, in his speech, but he did reflect on raising his son. Insiders told Express Charles joked about changing Harry’s “nappy” and feeding him bottles when he was baby before saying that he had “turned out well.” Prince Charles reportedly ended his speech by saying, “My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Princess Diana’s presence was felt throughout Harry’s wedding day. The groom even handpicked the bouquet of flowers that his bride Meghan carried, flowers that came directly from Diana’s garden. The bride’s bouquet included Diana’s favorite flowers — forget-me-nots.

The evening wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, held at Frogmore House was even more lighthearted, with Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Prince William hitting the dance floor with celebrity friends, while family friend Charlie van Straubenzee roasted Harry in a “naughty” speech during the nighttime party, reportedly calling him out for his “wild” past and pending baldness. ET also revealed that there was a special ginger-and-rum cocktail that was served in honor of the newlyweds.

