Santa Fe High School Shooting Victim, Shana Fisher, Feared Suspect Would Target Her

Fisher's father said the suspect had been pestering his daughter for weeks.

The Santa Fe High School shooting suspect’s possible motive for killing eight of his peers and two members of the staff still remains shrouded in mystery, but a revealing piece of information by the parents of one of his victims, 16-year-old Shana Fisher, appears to provide a clue for his heinous crimes.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Sadie Rodriguez, Shana Fisher’s mother, admitted earlier that Dimitrios Pagourtzis had been attempting to date his daughter during the weeks and months preceding the tragedy. Fisher repeatedly told him that she wasn’t interested in going out with him, but that did not stop the suspect from approaching her. Finally, a week before Pagourtzis went on his rampage, Shana declined his requests in front of her class having been pestered for so long.

This allegedly seems to have been the reason that a disgruntled Pagourtzis decided that the best means to avenge his failed advances was to kill Shana and several of her peers — a reason that Shana’s father, Timothy Thomas, just cannot accept, reports the New York Post.

“What kind of person thinks the appropriate response is to kill her and a class full of people?”

Thomas concedes that Shana had confided in her parents about Pagourtzis’ repeated advances and the fact that she had rejected them. Fisher feared that he would target her and would probably try killing her. In the event of her chilling premonition becoming truth, Shana had told her parents that she would haunt Pagourtzis for the rest of his life.

“He had told her himself he was going to kill her. He was walking around planning this in his head for weeks. Shana said that if he came into the school with a gun and killed her, she would haunt him for the rest of his life.”

She had the chilling premonition just two weeks before she was gunned down, along with seven other students and two teachers at Santa Fe high school https://t.co/UknmaPBbJN — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2018

Thomas said that his daughter did not have any feelings for Pagourtzis and as a result he could not comprehend why he would keep coming back to Fisher to ask her the same question.

“I know he had pestered her to go out with him. She kept telling him no. For one, he supposedly already had a girlfriend. And two, she just didn’t have feelings for the boy,” he said.

Other reports have also suggested that in addition to being upset because of Shana’s refusals, Pagourtzis was also influenced by alt-right propaganda, donning a tee which read “Born to Kill” on the day of the massacre, the picture of which he had also posted on his Facebook page.

Despite the existence of some of these red flags, Shana’s parents bemoan the lack of action on part of the school in being able to correctly assess the suspect’s state of mind.

“If they are smart enough to teach our kids, they should be smart enough to see when something is badly wrong with someone,” Thomas said of the teachers of Santa Fe High School.