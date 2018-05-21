The 'Southern Charm' cast has stayed mum on sexual assault accusations against Ravenel.

If you are a fan of Southern Charm and think that tonight’s episode of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo with guests Kathryn Dennis and Craig Conover will be a good time to call in and ask questions about Thomas Ravenel’s rape accusations, think again.

Fans have noticed that Bravo and the cast of Southern Charm have been silent since the news broke about Ravenel, and with the exception of the show’s production company, Haymaker, nobody has said a word, says the Hollywood Reporter.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

The representative from Haymaker was talking about the accusations made by Ravenel’s former nanny, who claims that she was raped by him while in his employ. Another woman says that her mother was assaulted by Ravenel after a Tinder date went wrong, and Ravenel paid her mother $200,000 to make the allegations go away.

Bravo fans have posted on Twitter and other social media that the cast has been quiet about Ravenel, but that is as a result of being asked not to talk about the sexual assault accusations, so there is no chance that Kathryn or Craig will address it on WWHL tonight.

One fan pointed out that nobody on the Southern Charm cast has talked about the accusations against Ravenel.

“For those of us paying attention, @ Thomasravenel is being charged with rape AGAIN!! As @ Andy @ Bravotv and the rest of the # SouthernCharm cast remains silent. THIS IS HORRIBLE!!”

Another fan wanted to know what Ravenel’s former friends were thinking, and if those closest to him had assumed he was guilty.

“What’s charming about this? The cast is eerily quiet. Maybe they are holding out hope that # ThomasRavenel is just a pig and not a monster.”

Kathryn, the cast member who was closest to Thomas at one time, also shares two children with him, so it’s understandable that she wouldn’t comment publicly for fear of risking her custody situation. Charleston Police confirmed that they were investigating claims against Ravenel, and have questioned or are questioning most members of the Southern Charm cast.

Thomas Ravenel’s lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, didn’t refute the charges against his client, but he did say that due to wealth and notoriety, Ravenel had been unfairly targeted, says E! Online.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

Kathryn Dennis and Craig Conover will be on WWHL tonight with Andy Cohen at 11 p.m. EST, and they will talk about upcoming episodes of Southern Charm, including the big trip to Hilton Head that will be featured on this Thursday’s show.