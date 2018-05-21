Dog And Beth Chapman Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Beth Chapman has been dealing with a lot over the last year. She revealed her battle with throat cancer in 2017, something that was devastating to the entire Chapman family. Dog spoke out about his wife’s battle, saying he couldn’t imagine life without her. After everything they have dealt with, celebrating their anniversary this year was something Beth Chapman was excited about.

On May 20, 2006, Beth Chapman married Duane “Dog” Chapman. The two have been together for 12 years and celebrated their anniversary today. According to Radar Online, Beth Chapman shared her excitement about her wedding anniversary with fans on Instagram. Dog sent his wife roses to mark the special occasion which she showcased on her social media account. After the year the couple has had, this was a significant day.

The couple gained a huge following from the Dog the Bounty Hunter show they starred on. Since then, their social media presence has increased greatly. Beth Chapman shared her cancer journey publicly, announcing she is currently in remission after having throat surgery. At one point, it was unclear whether or not she would survive, and if she did, five years was an estimate for her longevity. Dog Chapman was deeply affected by Beth’s journey, and now, the couple is celebrating the moments that are important to them.

While their reality show ended, Beth and Dog Chapman are working as lobbyists for the bail bonds world. Even with everything happening with her health in 2017, she still continued to work. Chapman has been an inspiration to fans who have followed her journey on social media. Her appearance has changed since she stepped into the limelight. Beth has lost a significant amount of weight, and earlier this year, she showed off the scar on her neck where she had her life-saving surgery.

After being married for 12 years, Beth Chapman was extra sentimental about her wedding anniversary this year. She has proved her fight in life and now, she is ready to fight to save the industry she and Dog Chapman showcased on reality television for years. A cancer-free anniversary is the best gift for Beth, and she is relishing every moment right now.