Stella McCartney Talks Designing Meghan Markle’s Second Wedding Dress

The famed designer says she was humbled when asked to create a gown for the royal wedding.

Stella McCartney is one of the most famous designers in the world, but she just had “the most humbling” moment of her career when she was asked to create the gown for Meghan Markle’s evening wedding reception. Stella, the daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, told Women’s World Daily she was honored to make the all-important second gown for the royal wedding.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told the fashion site. “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career, and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning royal day.”

Prince Harry’s bride was photographed wearing the backless, white halter neck gown designed by McCartney’s team as she headed to Frogmore House for a dinner reception hosted by her father-in-law, Prince Charles, on Saturday evening. Celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage told The Daily Mail he estimated the gown cost in the $100,00o range, including fittings.

Kensington Palace announced the dress details on Twitter.

“The Bride’s evening dress is designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe. The Bride is wearing shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue.”

There had been rampant rumors that McCartney would design one of Meghan Markle’s wedding dresses, as Meghan has used the A-list designer in the past, most recently for her dress for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday party last month. The bride wore a gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy when she exchanged vows with Prince Harry earlier in the day.

According to Page Six, Stella McCartney also designed a stunning scarlet evening dress for the mother-of-the-bride Doria Ragland. Amal Clooney’s sunny yellow wedding ensemble, named one of the top royal wedding outfits of the day, was also created by the designer.

Stella McCartney also saved the day when Oprah Winfrey realized that the beige dress she had originally planned to wear to the royal wedding ceremony would possibly take from the bride’s white gown. On Saturday, Winfrey arrived at St. George’s Chapel wearing a light pink dress Stella McCartney dress and matching shoes, and she later took to Instagram to thank Stella McCartney for the last minute dress after her wardrobe malfunction.

“[Stella’s] team did this overnight,” Winfrey wrote. “Thank you @stellamccartney! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too ‘white’ for a wedding.”