Royal Wedding Best Dressed Guests: The Top Fashion Moments From Harry And Meghan’s Big Day

The royal couple's famous friends brightened up St. George's Chapel.

The royal wedding was full of fashion moments (the fascinators alone!), but guests were careful not to outdo the bride. For her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding gown, complete with a five-meter-long veil assembled from silk tulle. The veil featured flora designed to represent the 53 countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, according to USA Today.

But the bride’s bright white gown was offset by a sea of colorful outfits worn by hundreds of guests. Queen Elizabeth wore a flared neon green dress and coat made by Stewart Parvin, topped off with a lime Angela Kelly hat adorned with purple flowers. The Queen is known for her bright, monochromatic ensembles and her daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, previously revealed the Queen opts for bright, lively shades to ensure that the public can spot her in the crowd.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the queen,'” Sophie explained in the documentary The Queen at 90, according to Time. “Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past.”

Other royal wedding guests include tennis champ Serena Williams, who turned up at the royal wedding with husband Alexis Ohanian wearing a pale pink Versace dress paired with matching pointy-toed stilettos, a pale pink fascinator, and a statement Bulgari necklace. Williams also documented her pre-wedding makeup routine on social media, according to Footwear News.

Oprah Winfrey arrived at St. George’s Chapel wearing a pale pink Stella McCartney dress and matching shoes, according to Elle. The outfit was accented with a hat with a massive feather and flower embellishment. Winfrey’s bestie, CBS reporter Gayle King, revealed the dress was a last-minute substitute after Oprah realized her first dress was too white to wear to a wedding.

You know how it's frowned upon to wear white at a wedding, unless you're the bride? #Oprah is aware of that fashion rule, too. https://t.co/j4Wy5MvB1L #royalwedding — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 19, 2018

Victoria Beckham and her husband David also made the cut for the royal wedding guest list. The Spice Girls singer wore a navy mini dress with a belted neckline and red heels, while her hunky husband arrived in a double-breasted dress suit. Many royal watchers compared Victoria’s look to the similar outfit she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Priyanka Chopra was also in the house for the royal wedding. The actress and former Miss World winner wore a light purple Vivienne Westwood suit and coordinating hat to the wedding of her close friend Meghan Markle.

But Amal Clooney may have outshined them all. The wife of George Clooney, who is a longtime friend of Meghan Markle, wore a canary-yellow Stella McCartney dress with an asymmetrical train, according to USA Today. Amal’s matching hat was a wide-brimmed piece with yellow netting at the front. Her husband George Clooney wore a gray suit and light-pink tie to the high-profile wedding.