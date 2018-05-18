Angenette Marie Welk: Florida Woman Flashes A Broad Smile In Mugshot After Drunken Driving Leads To Death

This is probably the weirdest mugshot you will see.

Angenette Marie Welk flashed a broad smile in her mugshot even after drunkenly running into another woman’s car, killing her.

The incident took place last week in Ocala at around noon when a heavily drunk Angenette, driving her 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on US Route 27, smashed into the back of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. The deadly impact made 18-year-old Shiyanne Kroll, who was driving the Elantra with her mother sitting at the front seat beside her, lose control of her vehicle as she went hurtling toward the tractor-trailer in front of it.

Kroll suffered minor injuries but her mother Sandra Clarkson, 60, suffered serious head trauma. She was rushed to the Orlando Regional Medical Center but succumbed to her wounds four days after the accident, being declared brain dead because of her head wounds.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Welk and charged her with felony DUI with great bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts involving drunken driving, as reported by Tampa Bay Times, but nothing could have prepared Sandra Clarkson’s family for the drunken driver’s bizarre mugshot where she can be seen beaming almost as if she is proud of her actions.

Welk was released after fulfilling her $10,000 bail bond, but now since Clarkson is dead as the result of the accident, Florida Highway Patrol officials are working with prosecutors to charge her with DUI manslaughter, according to the New York Post.

NEW: FHP says they are working with the state attorney to upgrade charges against Angenette Welk, 44 , seen smiling in her mugshot after FHP says she rammed into a back of a car of an 18 year old daughter and mom. Family tells me mom, Sandra Clarkson, died Monday @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/4RrgM3t1J8 — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) May 16, 2018

Welk reportedly stank of alcohol and could not follow instructions during a field sobriety test. Her blood alcohol content was 0.172 — more than twice the legal limit — but when speaking to officers, Angenette maintained that she crashed into Clarkson’s car because she had dropped her cell phone and was attempting to pick it up.

Wrong as driving with such high alcohol content is, what has truly appalled Clarkson’s family and friends is the fact that Angenette seemed to have no remorse over her actions and instead chose to smile broadly in her mugshot — probably the most disrespectful thing one can do after a drunken crash.

Clarkson’s daughters, Shiyanne Kroll and her elder sister Keonna Sciacca, felt appalled by Welk’s insensitivity, with the latter saying that even an upgraded DUI manslaughter charge will not do justice to the fact that her family has been robbed of their time with Clarkson because of Welk’s carelessness.