Dallas Cowboys News: Earl Thomas Is Still On The Radar Despite No Trade Happening Yet

Seattle may still end up losing yet another member of the Legion of Boom.

For years, the Legion of Boom tormented opposing offenses in the NFL and it was a major trio in the secondary that led the way to a lot of success for the Seattle Seahawks. Now, Richard Sherman is a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Kam Chancellor has been the subject of numerous trade discussions. Last, but certainly not least, is safety Earl Thomas who is still with the team, but the Dallas Cowboys haven’t let him out of their sights.

As the NFL Draft was approaching, there was a lot of talk going on that the Cowboys were going to pull off a trade for the All-Pro safety. Actually, the Cowboys first approached the Seahawks about a trade for Thomas at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, but nothing has come of all the talk and speculation.

Now, teams are gearing up for training camp this summer and Earl Thomas is still a member of the Seattle Seahawks. That doesn’t mean the Dallas Cowboys have stopped looking at him, though, and trying to think of a way to get him into a uniform with s star on his helmet.

Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are still trying to figure out exactly what to do with Thomas, but Sporting News reports that the Cowboys and other teams are watching their moves closely.

Earl Thomas is in the final year of his current deal with the Seahawks and he’s set to make another $10 million this season. He is definitely worth that much, but he’s been asking for an extension from the team and he’s kept out of the team’s voluntary offseason training program since he hasn’t received one.

On June 12, the team’s mandatory minicamp starts and he could be subject to fines if he’s a no-show. If Seattle wants to keep things civil and in perfect working order, they could easily give him an extension, but they may not be ready to do that. The franchise tag is also an option after this year, but that likely won’t make him very happy either.

It’s no surprise that Thomas wouldn’t mind heading to Dallas and that was evident by his telling coach Jason Garrett “come get me” after a Seahawks’ victory in December. He even confirmed that he’s ready for Dallas to come and get him after Seattle kicks him “to the curb.”

If Earl Thomas doesn’t ever end up with the Cowboys, Dallas News believes the team has options in next year’s draft, but that’s also taking in an inexperienced rookie. Thomas will turn 30-years-old this month and he still has a number of prime years left in the NFL, but where he plays out those seasons remains to be seen. Should things not work out with the Seattle Seahawks, the Cowboys may very well go get him.