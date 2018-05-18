Prince Philip Will Attend The Royal Wedding Weeks After Surgery

Prince Philip is planning to attend the royal wedding despite recent health troubles.

Prince Philip is officially planning to attend the royal wedding of his grandson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle just weeks after undergoing surgery.

According to a May 18 report by Entertainment Tonight, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, 96, will be in attendance at the royal wedding on Saturday. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Philip will be there to watch Prince Harry tie the knot with Meghan Markle after he underwent hip replacement surgery last month. The surgery forced Philip to delay his first meeting with his newest great-grandson, Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who was born in April.

Last fall, Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, officially retired from public life. He was spotted out for the first time following his surgery with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, just last week, as he was photographed driving himself to the Windsor Horse Show at Home Park behind the wheel of his Land Rover. An onlooker told People Magazine that Philip was enjoying his freedom by getting “out and about.” He is now planning another outing this weekend to be present at the highly anticipated royal wedding.

Sources tell the outlet that one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to plan their wedding so quickly is because Harry wanted to make sure his aging grandfather was able to attend the nuptials. Harry is said to be “incredibly close” to Prince Philip and wanted him to take part of his big day as “fit and healthy” as possible.

While Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have been married for 70 years, a newly reignited interest in the duke has come about thanks to the Netflix series, The Crown. The show follows Elizabeth’s reign as Queen of England from her early days in the monarchy. The series dramatizes many moments between Philip and Elizabeth, including arguments, the birth of their children, and has even hinted at Philip’s rumored past infidelity.

Prince Philip and the rest of the royal family will be seen at Saturday’s royal wedding to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. Coverage of the wedding starts in the wee hours of the morning in the United States.