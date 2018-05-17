Three popular TV shows are coming to an end next season.

The CW has announced that a few of its fan-favorite shows are coming to an end soon.

Jane the Virgin, iZombie, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will all be ending during the 2018-19 season to make room for two new scripted dramas on Sunday nights. Jane the Virgin, the network’s telenovela parody and a critical darling, will end after its fifth season, as will iZombie, while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will finish out its fourth season before saying goodbye.

Jane the Virgin might the biggest loss to the network amongst the three. The show has catapulted star Gina Rodriguez to fame and earned her a Golden Globe award for her portrayal of a young Catholic virgin accidentally artificially inseminated with another man’s baby while engaged to her long-time boyfriend. The show broke barriers when it first aired, authentically depicting the struggles of a Hispanic family through comedy and a telenovela format. Rodriguez, who’s working on producing a series of her own, has been a growing star in Hollywood since the show premiered and with its end, she should be freed up to take on more feature film roles.

Creator Jennie Snyder Urman said she had planned to end the show after four seasons, but during the series’ sophomore year, Urman realized they had enough material to stretch things out for an extra season.

“It’s the ending I pitched when I pitched the show,” Urman told the New York Times about how she plans to end Jane’s story.

CW

The final season is expected to reveal the fate of Jane’s love life and her writing career. Meanwhile, the writers for iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are preparing to wrap up their shows as well. iZombie has a cult following that managed to keep it on the air when a third season was in doubt, while Rachel Bloom’s musical rom-com series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has earned her awards and praise for how the show deftly handles romance and mental illness.

While fans will surely be sad to see these series go, The CW is planning to boost their content this year by 20 percent. That means a long-awaited Charm reboot and a Vampire Diaries spin-off should fill the void of their departing comedies.