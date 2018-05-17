Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mother To Walk Her Down The Aisle At Royal Wedding

Doria Ragland may be the person to escort Meghan Markle down the aisle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is only days away, but it hasn’t been confirmed who will be walking the soon-to-be duchess down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, announced he was unable to attend.

According to a May 17 report by Radar Online, Meghan Markle won’t have many close family members in attendance at the royal wedding. However, her mother, Doria Ragland, will be there to celebrate her daughter’s big day. It seems Meghan would prefer that her mom be the person who walks her down the aisle in her father’s absence.

Sources tell the outlet that while Meghan Markle has expressed that she wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, she is still waiting for “the Queen’s approval.” As many fans who keep up with the royal family already know, Meghan’s father, Thomas, revealed that he wouldn’t be able to make the trip to the U.K. for his daughter’s wedding after he suffered a heart attack last week, and was told that he would need surgery. Thomas had surgery on Wednesday, and is said to be doing well while in recovery.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Doria Ragland seems like the best option to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding. However, one of Prince Harry’s family members may also step up and fill the role left vacant by her father. Harry’s older brother, Prince William, who is also serving as the best man during the ceremony, may escort his future sister-in-law down the aisle. William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, may also do the honor. However, the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, will not be able to fulfill the duty as he recently underwent hip surgery.

Prince Harry is said to be working hard to keep Meghan Markle’s spirits up this week in the wake of her recent family drama. Harry has allegedly been very “protective” of his future wife, and is trying to shield her from any negative press in the days before the royal wedding. Harry, whose mother, Princess Diana, had her life greatly impacted by the press, reportedly doesn’t want the same for his bride.