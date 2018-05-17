Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship: Christina Aguilera Tells All About Feud Rumors

Was Christina Aguilera really upset about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romance on 'The Voice'?

Christina Aguilera is finally speaking out about the ongoing rumors regarding an on-set feud between herself and her co-stars on The Voice, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

During an interview with W Magazine, Aguilera revealed that the many tabloid rumors claiming she was not a fan of Shelton and Stefani’s highly-publicized romance were completely untrue.

“Oh my God, no!” Aguilera told the magazine, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on May 16.

According to Aguilera, she’s a fan of her fellow singers’ relationship and didn’t chose to walk away from her role on The Voice because of their interaction on the show.

“It never had anything to do with any one person at all. And I actually think it’s really cute Blake and Gwen found love in that chaotic environment,” she explained.

As fans well know, Shelton and Stefani began dating one another after hitting it off during one of Aguilera’s breaks from The Voice. After Aguilera took a break from the show during its ninth season, the couple went public with their relationship and began openly flirting with one another during production. They also started attending events with one another and posing on the red carpet.

The following year, with Aguilera back as a coach, Stefani returned to the show as a performer as she and Shelton debuted their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

Christina Aguilera said that after she joined the cast of The Voice years ago, she fought for NBC to allow two women to appear on the show at the same time, rather than have three men and one women on the panel. Then, during the show’s 11th season in 2016, after Aguilera appeared on Season 10, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys embarked on the first two-male, two-female coaches panel.

While Aguilera is no longer appearing on the show after labeling the production a “money-making machine,” and claiming the contestants are now limited to “good-looking” people, Shelton has maintained his full-time role throughout the series’ 14 seasons. As for Stefani, she hasn’t been featured as a coach since Season 12, but has said a number of times that she is open to returning at some point.

The Voice Season 14 is currently airing on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m.