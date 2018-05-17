Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Messages About Regret And Kindness After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe takes to social media to post about regret after giving Tristan a second chance.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together after the NBA player’s cheating scandal shocked fans last month. However, it seems that Khloe doesn’t care what the haters think, and she seemingly doesn’t regret giving Tristan a second chance.

According to a May 16 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian took to her Twitter account this week to post some cryptic messages about regret and forgiveness. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “You will never ever regret being kind to someone.”

Of course, fans immediately began to blast Khloe Kardashian with comments about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and how she deserves better for herself and her newborn daughter, True, than a lying, cheating boyfriend and father. When one fan told Khloe she may regret being kind if the other person is “ungrateful for it,” Kardashian responded by saying, “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations.”

Fans quickly responded to Kardashian’s second tweet, telling Khloe that she “gave” Tristan a child, the least he could is give her his respect in return. As many fans already know, Thompson was busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend in April when photos and video surfaced of him kissing and touching other women just hours before Khloe went into labor. Rumors began to fly that the pair would split and that the reality TV star would move back to L.A. with her family.

However, Khloe Kardashian stuck it out. She stayed in Cleveland with baby True and decided to attempt to work things out with Tristan Thompson. The pair have been seen having lunch dates, going to the movies together, and Khloe has even started coming to Tristan’s basketball games again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s decision to stay with Tristan Thompson has allegedly caused friction within her famous family. Khloe’s siblings, Kourtney, Rob, and Kim Kardashian, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner, are said to be upset that she didn’t return home with True after the cheating scandal. However, they are trying to support her decision to work on her relationship with Tristan, despite the fact that Khloe has reportedly been shutting them out.

All of the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is likely to be portrayed during the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.