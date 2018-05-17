Royal Wedding Makes History With First Female Trumpeter As Meghan Markle Walks Down The Aisle

The royal wedding is almost here as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to walk down the aisle.

Excitement is brewing as the royal wedding approaches. In just two more days, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become husband and wife. The world will be watching these two lovebirds get married and they will be witnessing history being made as well. Lance Corporal Kate Sandford will be the first female trumpeter to play in a British royal wedding. Good Morning America has been covering the festivities leading up to the big day. On Thursday, Sanford was interviewed by Michael Strahan in Windsor, England on her huge accomplishment.

Since joining the Band of Household Cavalry five years ago, Kate Sandford met Lance Corporal Julian Sandford and married him this past December. He will be playing alongside her as the royal bride walks down the aisle to marry her prince. The trumpeting newlyweds are exciting about sharing the spotlight at the royal wedding.

Sandford said in the interview that she feels quite proud to be picked for this special day. She and her team have been diligently preparing for this history-making moment. According to The Daily Mail, there will be a group of six trumpeters who will provide the glorious sounds as the ‘American Princess’ makes her way up front at St George’s Chapel. Women were not even allowed to join the Band of Household Cavalry until the 1990’s. This is considered a huge deal to be the very first woman to play at a royal wedding.

LCPL Kate Sandford will be the first female trumpeter at a #RoyalWedding! She sits down with @michaelstrahan LIVE in Windsor! https://t.co/sgi1b0XGK3 pic.twitter.com/p5PknCg8qM — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 17, 2018

Kate Sandford’s advice for young girls who will watch her make history on Saturday is to be prepared to work hard for what you want to achieve. She said that any female can do what she does, or anything else that women set their minds to do.

Good Morning America will be covering the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday morning beginning at 4 a.m. ET.