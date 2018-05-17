Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Take Napa With Son Isaiah

Carrie shared some adorable family photos from her latest trip.

Carrie Underwood is hitting Napa Valley for a sweet family trip with her boys, husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah. Daily Mail reports that the country superstar shared a number of photos from her California getaway to Wine Country with her family, posting snaps of herself enjoying some wine while little Isaiah showed off his skills in the kitchen.

Underwood took to Instagram to give her more than 7.3 million followers a glimpse into her trip, as she joked in the caption that it was #winetime while calling the location her “happy place.”

“Napa Valley, you are my happy place!” Carrie captioned the various photos she posted on May 16. “Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by @chefchiarello and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here!”

“Life is good…” Underwood then continued, adding three red heart emojis to her caption alongside the hashtags #napavalley, #winetime, #happy, and #IMarriedUp.

Carrie uploaded various photos to show her fans, including one that showed herself and Mike looking happy together as they posed with the mountains as the backdrop, as well as another adorable snap that showed their son Isaiah learning to cook with chef Michael Chiarello.

Underwood also gave fans a glimpse of herself inside a winery on what appeared to be a group tour.

But their vacation wasn’t all play for the Fisher family, as Carrie was actually in California to work.

Just days after she headed to the state from her home of Tennessee to serve as a mentor to the top five contestants on American Idol, the show she won back in 2005, Underwood was actually in Napa to perform as part of the Live in the Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) music series.

As noted by Mercury News, the set marked the country superstar’s first full concert since she fell on some steps outside her home back in November, injuring her face and requiring more than 40 stitches, chipping her tooth, and also breaking her right wrist.

However, the site noted that Carrie “was pretty awesome” and was back on top form as she made her big return to the stage for her concert, belting out her hits including “Before He Cheats,” “Jesus, Take The Wheel,” and “Something In The Water,” for the crowd who gathered to see her perform on May 16.

Underwood’s family trip comes shortly after the star gave fans another glimpse into her life at home as a mom to Isaiah, as she recently joked about how she was spending Mother’s Day on May 13.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie revealed on Twitter that her Mother’s Day was spent with her son after he got yogurt in her hair and then decided what they’d be watching on the TV.

Joking that her son had been messing with her that morning, she tweeted, “Pretty sure he put yogurt in my hair and I am currently being forced to watch Fraggle Rock (he loves the classics).”

“Oh well, I’ve got coffee and some squirmy cuddles, so it’s all good!” Underwood added.