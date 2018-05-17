‘Fuller House’s’ Lori Loughlin Shares Impossibly Sweet Pic Of John Stamos’ Newborn Son

The actor's TV wife is smitten with baby Billy.

Lori Loughlin is falling for a new guy. The Fuller House star, who has been John Stamos’ TV wife for nearly 30 years, posted to Instagram to let him know that it’s time for him to step aside. Loughlin recently posted a photo of herself holding Stamos’ newborn son, Billy. Lori captioned the sweet pic with: “Move over @johnstamos there’s a new kid in town! Billy The Kid and he’s already stealing hearts! #iminlove.”

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin share twin TV sons on the Full House reboot, Fuller House, but in real life, John just became a first-time father at age 54 when he and his wife, Caitlyn McHugh, welcomed son William Christopher Stamos on April 10. In an Instagram post announcing his son’s birth, Stamos revealed that baby Billy was named after his late father.

Loughlin previously told Us Weekly she was thrilled when John Stamos texted her with the news that he was going to be a father.

“I’m so excited for him,” Lori told Us. “I’m so happy for him. They’ve wanted this. They wanted this baby. He’s wanted to have a child for a long time. So I’m so happy for them. I’m so happy he’s going to be a dad. He’s going to be a great dad. He’s always been good with kids. And Caitlin is just the greatest girl. She’s so good for him. I’m happy to see that he’s finally found love.”

You can see Lori Loughlin holding baby Billy below.

It is clear that Lori Loughlin and John Stamos have remained close over the years. The longtime pals starred together for years on the 1980s sitcom Full House, playing married couple Jesse and Rebecca Katsopolis, before reprising their roles in the Netflix revival, Fuller House.

Lori Loughlin’s adorable snap comes just a few days after John shared a pic of his Full House family meeting baby Billy for the first time. Last week, Stamos posted a photo of Loughlin and fellow Full House alum Bob Saget gazing at his newborn son.

“The Tin Man, Dorothy, and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtehRippers,” Stamos captioned the pic. John’s “Billy and the Rippers” hashtag refers to his character Uncle Jesse’s rock band that was regularly featured on Full House. Little Billy is even wearing mini “Jesse and the Rippers” t-shirt for his Full House photo debut.

Fuller House is currently streaming on Netflix.