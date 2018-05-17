Samantha Markle says she has a broken ankle and a fractured knee

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, is hospitalized after possibly breaking her ankle and fracturing her knee in what her boyfriend is calling a “paparazzi confrontation.” This comes after Samantha got called out by several media sources for setting up a faked photo shoot for her father and speaking ill of her sister to the press ahead of the royal wedding on Saturday.

Samantha’s boyfriend Mark told TMZ that the two were driving in Florida when he said that they were being confronted by paparazzi. Mark said he tried to avoid the photographer and hit a concrete barrier accidentally. He explains that Samantha hit the windshield and then the floor of the car. Due to her MS, Samantha Markle was unable to climb back onto the seat of the car.

Mark explains that he drove Samantha to the hospital where she is being treated for an ankle and knee injury. When asked about what happened to the photographer, he said the person got away.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is also hospitalized after undergoing heart surgery after suffering a heart attack last week. The bride’s father will be unable to attend the royal wedding where he was supposed to walk Meghan down the aisle.

"They’ve presented him in the most horrible ways, wholly inaccurate.” Meghan Markle's half-sister told @GMB how her father has "suffered" at the hands of the media after an apparent heart attack https://t.co/LAVyfPwLvg pic.twitter.com/d4aosb3vPo — ITV News (@itvnews) May 15, 2018

Just yesterday Samantha Markle made an appearance via Skype on Good Morning Britain where host Piers Morgan called her out for attacking her half-sister Meghan out of jealousy. Samantha told Morgan that her father was hounded by media vultures, and that is what forced him to stage a photo shoot of his preparation before the royal wedding.

But Morgan turned things around on Markle, saying the only vulture in the situation was her.

“How much money have you made from trashing Meghan Markle?”

Samantha said she only staged the photo shoot for her father out of kindness to the royal family so that Thomas Markle would be seen in a better light.

“There’s no bigger media vulture than you, is there, Ms. Markle?”

Meghan Markle's media-hungry half sister turning storybook wedding into a Grimm's fairy tale? (via @Sashafb) https://t.co/4XJwe4Goi4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 16, 2018

Markle told Piers Morgan that he was mistaken and that she had not said negative things about her half-sister Meghan after Morgan read a listing of criticisms of Prince Harry’s future wife, but Morgan persisted, saying he thought it was horrible how she was treating the Suits actress.

“You say this is all the media’s fault because the media has been treating him in a shabby way, many of our viewers may have watched your activities and think you have treated your sister Meghan in a very shabby way.”

Samantha Markle was supposed to fly to London tomorrow in order to serve as a special correspondent during the royal wedding, but it’s unclear due to her injuries if she will make the trip.