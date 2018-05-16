Gregory St. Andre: Man Accused Of Fathering Child With His Daughter, Family Members Had Tried To Warn Police

Family members claimed they tried to get the attention of police for years to alert them of the abuse.

Gregory St. Andre is accused of fathering a child with his 20-year-old daughter, and angry family members said they tried for years to no avail to warn police of the ongoing abuse.

The Michigan man was picked up this week after police say a DNA test confirmed that he was the father of his own daughter’s son. As the Miami Herald noted, the victim’s mother had grown suspicious of the relationship between her daughter and her estranged husband, which she claimed had been going on for years.

Shannon St. Andrew said that she was unable to get the attention of local police despite suspicions that her then-husband was abusing the girl. Because Gregory St. Andrew would not admit the abuse and because the girl refused to share details of the alleged relationship, child protective services were not able to further investigate, the Miami Herald reported.

But after the now 20-year-old gave birth to a baby boy, Shannon decided to confront the girl’s father, who allegedly admitted to giving the girl a cup of his semen but said he did not know what she did with it. Shannon secretly recorded the interaction and took the tape to police, who then began investigating and took a DNA test of the baby.

Though the circumstances of the allegations seem bizarre, it is not the first time that a man has been accused of fathering a child with his own daughter. As People magazine noted, North Carolina man Steven Pladl was accused of not only impregnating his daughter, but also running off with her to get married. Pladl killed the daughter and her baby last month before taking his own life. Family members claimed that Pladl had been abusive toward the girl for her entire life.

Warren man accused of incest, fathering child with his daughter. https://t.co/1JUzgeeTFQ — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) May 15, 2018

Gregory St. Andre maintains that he did not have sexual relations with his daughter. The Detroit Free Press reported that he now faces two charges of criminal sexual conduct, incest. His bail had been originally set at $5,000 but was increased to $60,000 after family members testified that the man refused to cut off contact with his daughter and communicates frequently through text message and social media.