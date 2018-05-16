Rumors of a Spice Girl reunion for Meghan And Harry's big day have been dispelled.

Rumors that the Spice Girls were going to be reuniting for the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry royal wedding have been exaggerated since it has been revealed that the couple did not invite the whole group to attend the biggest wedding of the year. Mel B had alleged that the girl group was going to perform at the reception, but that rumor has been debunked.

Page Six says that a source revealed that Mel B was one of the Spice Girls left off of the guest list.

“Only Victoria, Emma, and Geri were invited, so clearly, the Spice Girls were never going to perform.”

Victoria and David Beckham attended the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton and they are expected to be guests of Harry and Meghan on Saturday. Mel B is confirmed to still be in Los Angeles, and the other Mel, Mel Chisolm, was also left off the guest list.

There were other high-profile snubs, including members of the Markle family, Harry’s cousin, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Fergie. Duchess Sarah Ferguson was only invited to the ceremony, but not the reception.

Us Weekly is standing firm by saying that all of the Spice Girls were invited to the royal wedding. The rumor started in February when Mel B ignited the rumor mill by teasing that the ladies might even sing at Meghan and Harry’s reception. But soon after, Mel C said that the Spice Girls wouldn’t be performing, but she didn’t deny that she was attending.

Other celebs will be in attendance, including much of the cast of Markle’s show, Suits, and Markle’s friend, Priyanka Chopra.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her,” Chopra said. “She is a relatable young woman of the world today. She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”

Cosmopolitan is still holding out hope that the royal family wants to “spice up their lives” and has a Spice Girls reunion at one of the two receptions. Mel B did publicly say that she was invited to at least part of Meghan and Harry’s big day, but wanted to keep it mum.

“I’m not sure if I should have said that!”