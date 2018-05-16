Eva Longoria Reveals Her Growing Baby Bump In Stunning New Photoshoot

Pregnant Eva is proudly showing off her baby bump.

Pregnant Eva Longoria is making the most of her last few weeks of pregnancy with her first baby, a little boy, with a stunning new magazine photoshoot. Entertainment Tonight Canada reports that the mom-to-be proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a new photoshoot for Iris Covet Book, posting new pregnancy photos on social media.

Longoria shared a number of snaps from the new shoot on Instagram, which showed her sweetly revealing her bump to the world in a number of different poses.

On the cover of the magazine, Eva can be seen floating in a pool in a nude evening gown as her wet bump takes center stage.

“So excited to be featured on the @iriscovetbook Summer Issue,” Eva, who announced last year that she and her husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston, were expecting their first child together, told her more than 4.8 million followers on the social media site on May 15.

The actress then sweetly added that she “had such an amazing time doing this shoot with my baby boy. Hope y’all enjoy!” before adding the hashtag #BabyBaston.

Eva shared a number of other snaps from her pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram this week, including another photo that showed her embracing her bump in a slinky pink satin gown with spaghetti straps.

Other photos showed Longoria posing by the pool in a black bodysuit with her hair up in a white towel, and another that featured the mom-to-be on a sun lounger in a white swimsuit with a mesh middle.

ET Canada reported that Iris Covet Book also shared a snap from the shoot on Instagram.

The magazine revealed in the caption that Longoria admitted that she wasn’t too worried about the paparazzi snapping photos of her bump before she and her husband announced the big news because it’s been speculated so many times before that she was pregnant when she wasn’t.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

“Before I was pregnant, I would just be eating a burger or something and the press would write, ‘Baby Bump Watch!'” Longoria teased during her interview with the magazine. “When we found out I was pregnant, my husband Pepe was worried about hiding it, and I said, ‘It doesn’t matter, they say I’m pregnant all the time. It’s fine.'”

Eva then revealed that when she actually was pregnant, the press then accused her of eating a little too much.

“And then [when I was pregnant] the paparazzi would say ‘Oh, Eva’s getting fat! Eva’s overeating!’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no! Now I’m really pregnant!'” she joked of the reaction when she first started to show.

The latest photos come shortly after Inquisitr reported that Eva celebrated her pregnancy with friends and family with a lavish baby shower in Los Angeles earlier this month.

As reported by People, Longoria and Baston confirmed back in December that they were expecting their first child together, confirming at the time that their baby – who’s thought to be due later this month — is a boy. Eva’s husband already has four children from his previous marriage to former model Natalia Esperon.