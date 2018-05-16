‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, May 15: Bill Stops Wyatt, Taylor Seethes

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, May 15 state that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) overheard his father and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) talking about how Bill (Don Diamont) used his one son to trick the other, and how the marriage failed because of his actions. Wyatt quickly deduced that they were talking about him and his brother. He barges into his father’s office and wants to know if it’s true. Bill insists that Liam is now happy with Hope (Annika Noelle), and implies the same for him and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

The Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, says that Wyatt doesn’t quite sees it this way and points out that Steffy wants her husband, Liam, and not her father-in-law, Bill. Dollar Bill still figures that he is pulling all the strings and once again wants to force Wyatt to keep silent by dangling Spencer Publications in front of him. B&B viewers will remember that Bill used the same tactic to get Wyatt to leave Katie (Heather Tom) and promised him his empire if he complies with his wishes. However, at this point in time, Wyatt tells his father that he is untrustworthy and says that his actions will come back to haunt him. Wyatt tries to leave, but Bill physically stops him.

Things get heated between Wyatt and Bill when Wyatt learns that his father used him as a means to an end. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/lhA2RUEItE #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NePuYi2q8j — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 15, 2018

Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy have a heart-to-heart. Steffy tells her mom that Liam now believes that she has gone back to Bill behind his back. She also tells her mother that Hope and Liam are now engaged. Taylor doesn’t understand how they could get engaged this quickly, then realizes that Brooke must be pushing for the wedding to happen as fast as possible. Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, May 15 state that Taylor figures out that Brooke knows that there is a possibility that wishy-washy Liam may change his mind before they say their vows, and is therefore speeding the process up.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) meets with the wedding planner (Marissa Jaret Winokur) and tells her that the wedding needs to happen immediately when she indicates that she will need a couple of days for the planning. It seems obvious that Brooke is trying to rush her daughter’s wedding. Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that Taylor arrives and the two have a disagreement. Taylor is of the opinion that Hope interfered in her daughter’s marriage but Brooke is having none of it. Brooke maintains that Hope deserves to be happy, although Taylor points out that Liam is probably on the rebound. In fact, Brooke says that Hope should be pregnant with Liam’s baby, which angers Taylor. She asks Brooke if she has orchestrated the whole affair but Brooke vehemently denies it.