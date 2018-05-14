Joanna Krupa Hits Malibu Beach In Slinky Turquoise Bikini

Joanna Krupa has plenty of reasons to celebrate, and she decided to bless us all with new photos in a sexy, slinky new turquoise bikini as she relaxed on the beach in Malibu, California.
The 39-year-old former model, who shot to fame as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami, slinked all over the beach wearing nothing but the bikini, which the Daily Mail posted on an exclusive news story today.
You can see the pictures at the link.
Joanna Krupa has been making news, as of late, for her love life more than for her modeling, or for her reality appearances.
Krupa recently finalized her divorce from Romain Zago.
And while she’d been linked to a number of people since the divorce was made final in August, 2017, — including restauranteur Nico Santucci — she, ultimately, got engaged to businessman Douglas Nunes.
Krupa was seen trying on engagement rings all the way back in January — one time with Santucci in tow — leading many people to believe that she and Santucci were engaged.
But Krupa confirmed that she was getting married to Nunes on her Instagram page, where she posted a photo of her five-carat diamond-encrusted ring.
Joanna Krupa also took to the press to confirm her engagement, but wouldn’t give any details about her engagement or when the wedding will be.
Through a spokeswoman, Krupa confirmed that she was engaged, but “that’s all for now.”
The caption on Krupa’s official-but-not-really engagement photo simply read “just another day in the Krupa-Nunes household.”
Krupa also recently sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy, especially since she’d gotten engaged so quickly.
Dziewczyny #niechowamsie!!! Każda z Was jest piękna, dlatego nie bójcie się pokazywać swojego ciała! Marka @evelinecosmetics przygotowała dla Was konkurs pod tytułem #niechowamsie w którym do wygrania jest wycieczka dla dwóch osób oraz 10 nagród specjalnych. Zasady są bardzo proste. Zróbcie sobie zdjęcie z produktem z linii Slim Extreme 4D i opublikujcie je na swoim Instagramie (pamiętajcie, by Wasze konto było publiczne) oznaczając #niechowamsie i #evelinecosmetics oraz oznaczcie na zdjęciu @evelinecosmetics KONKURS TRWA DO 6 MAJA!!!
A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on
In a recent Instagram story, Krupa posted a photo of her distended belly with the caption “OMG someone ate too much!” This led many people to believe that Krupa was, in fact, pregnant; so much so that her rep later had to put out a statement to declare that Krupa was not pregnant.
I m always on the look out for new products…especially ones that can help prevent aging. The biggest enemy for aging… is the Sun…. that is why I chose long ago to only take the self tannin route. I found this product and I must say this stuff really stunned me : Amazing tan – in 15 minutes! – with anti-aging ingredients plus a spray on exfoliation ( So no more scrubbing before tanning!). Often sold out in stores so best to get it via their site @bellini_beauty_forever. #selftanner #antiaging. www.bellini-beauty.com.
A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on
While Krupa isn’t a mother to human children, she’s a mother to four-legged children, and is proud of her animal activism.
Regardless of her pregnancy, or lack thereof, Joanna Krupa is definitely engaged, looking good, and feeling great.