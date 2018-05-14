Joanna Krupa Hits Malibu Beach In Slinky Turquoise Bikini

Joanna Krupa first made headlines when she was on 'The Real Housewives of Miami.'

Joanna Krupa has plenty of reasons to celebrate, and she decided to bless us all with new photos in a sexy, slinky new turquoise bikini as she relaxed on the beach in Malibu, California.

The 39-year-old former model, who shot to fame as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami, slinked all over the beach wearing nothing but the bikini, which the Daily Mail posted on an exclusive news story today.

You can see the pictures at the link.

Joanna Krupa has been making news, as of late, for her love life more than for her modeling, or for her reality appearances.

Krupa recently finalized her divorce from Romain Zago.

And while she’d been linked to a number of people since the divorce was made final in August, 2017, — including restauranteur Nico Santucci — she, ultimately, got engaged to businessman Douglas Nunes.

Krupa was seen trying on engagement rings all the way back in January — one time with Santucci in tow — leading many people to believe that she and Santucci were engaged.

But Krupa confirmed that she was getting married to Nunes on her Instagram page, where she posted a photo of her five-carat diamond-encrusted ring.

Joanna Krupa also took to the press to confirm her engagement, but wouldn’t give any details about her engagement or when the wedding will be.

Through a spokeswoman, Krupa confirmed that she was engaged, but “that’s all for now.”

The caption on Krupa’s official-but-not-really engagement photo simply read “just another day in the Krupa-Nunes household.”

Krupa also recently sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy, especially since she’d gotten engaged so quickly.

In a recent Instagram story, Krupa posted a photo of her distended belly with the caption “OMG someone ate too much!” This led many people to believe that Krupa was, in fact, pregnant; so much so that her rep later had to put out a statement to declare that Krupa was not pregnant.

While Krupa isn’t a mother to human children, she’s a mother to four-legged children, and is proud of her animal activism.

Regardless of her pregnancy, or lack thereof, Joanna Krupa is definitely engaged, looking good, and feeling great.