Khloe Kardashian Showered With ‘Mommy’ Flowers, Balloons, On First Mother’s Day With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian showed off her gorgeous gifts on social media during her first Mother's Day.

Khloe Kardashian may have been away from her family on Mother’s Day, but she was not forgotten. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received an outpouring of love on her special day, which she documented on her social media accounts.

According to a May 13 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian showed off amazing flower arrangements that spelled out “mommy,” and gorgeous gold balloons that featured her nickname, KoKo, a pet name that many of her nieces and nephews call her.

“I feels so loved,” she captioned the shots. The gifts were seemingly from her family, friends, and possibly even her baby’s father, Tristan Thompson.

However, while Khloe Kardashian’s siblings and mother, Kris Jenner, were celebrating Mother’s Day in a big way back in L.A., the youngest Kardashian sister revealed that she stayed in Cleveland with newborn baby girl, True Thompson. In a series of videos, a television could be heard in the background of Khloe’s Ohio home, while she looked relaxed wearing lounge clothes with her hair up.

It seems that Khloe spent her special day at home alone with little True, whom she also shared a brand new photo of. The reality TV mom told fans that she needed to go feed her daughter, and then posted a sweet snapshot of the baby girl asleep in her arms. Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was out of town as his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, traveled to Boston to take on the Celtics during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Fans noticed that Tristan Thompson did not post on social media about Khloe Kardashian, or his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, who is the mother of his son, Prince. It seems that Tristan didn’t want to risk an overabundance of negative comments on a possible post due to fans outrage over his recent cheating scandal.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women just days before she gave birth to the couple’s daughter. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe has decided to give Tristan a second chance, much to the dismay of her family members.

Sources are now claiming that Khloe’s family hasn’t been in Cleveland to visit her “in weeks” due to the “friction” between them and Tristan. The family is so upset by what Thompson did to Khloe that they reportedly have “no desire” to spend any time with him, which has allegedly been hard on her.