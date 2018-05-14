Channing Tatum Plans To Leave Hollywood After Split From Jenna Dewan, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is Channing Tatum leaving Hollywood behind for good?

Channing Tatum’s life is about to change drastically. The Magic Mike actor is allegedly gearing up for a cross country move from California to New York in the wake of his split from wife Jenna Dewan.

According to a May 14 report by Radar Online, Channing Tatum is ready for a change of scenery. The actor, who has starred in movies such as Step Up, She’s The Man, Dear John, The Vow, 21 Jump Street, Foxcatcher, and more, is said to be leaving his Hollywood days behind him for the bright lights of Broadway.

Sources tell the website that Channing Tatum has been dreaming of starring on Broadway for years, but that his then-wife, Jenna Dewan, “wanted to stay in L.A. and wouldn’t hear” of a move to New York City. The insider goes on to reveal that Channing’s Broadway dreams was a “big reason” why the couple split.

Tatum is said to be “pretty burnt out by Hollywood in general” and is ready to “hit the reset button” in New York City after a “rough few months.” Fans were shocked when Channing and Jenna announced their split in April, revealing that they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” adding that there were no “secrets or salacious events” that led to their split.

However, rumors have been flying that along with Channing Tatum’s dreams of performing on Broadway, the couple also disagreed about having more children. Jenna Dewan reportedly wanted to expand their family, which includes one daughter, Everly, but that Channing was “dead set against” having another baby.

In addition, Tatum’s allegedly flirting with his female fans reportedly bothered Dewan. The couple, who met on the set of the film Step Up, tied the knot on July 11, 2009. They welcomed their daughter, Everly, 4, four years later in May, 2013.

Neither Channing Tatum, nor Jenna Dewan have spoken out about the split since releasing the initial statement to confirm that they had separated. However, Channing did take to his Instagram story to wish Jenna a happy Mother’s Day. The couple is now co-parenting little Everly, but that may prove to be an even bigger chore if Tatum really does decide to leave Hollywood and head to New York City to pursue his dreams of acting on Broadway.