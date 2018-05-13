Huge Names Announced For ‘All In’ As Tickets Sell Out In An Hour – Rey Mysterio Confirmed, Vince Russo Banned

It's an event that is calling as many big name wrestling free agents as possible and one guy was told to stay away.

When Cody Rhodes left WWE, it may have honestly been the best thing for his professional wrestling career as he’s bigger now than ever before. On Sept. 1, 2018, Rhodes and the Young Bucks are hoping to get at least 10,000 wrestling fans into the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago for the biggest independent event in decades. Tickets officially went on sale on Sunday and along with that, a lot of big names were confirmed for the event – including Rey Mysterio.

Oh, and there was even one big wrestling name from the past who was advised to stay completely away from the All In event, and that man is Vince Russo.

A press conference was held today where Cody (formerly Cody Rhodes in WWE) and the Young Bucks revealed a lot of information for “All In.” There is still not a lot known regarding the card for the event, but it is still 3.5 months away, which gives them plenty of time to get everything situated.

While the rest of the card is going to be built for All In during the coming months, one match has been made official. NWA owner Billy Corgan was introduced at the press conference and revealed that Cody would challenge for the NWA World Championship which is currently held by Nick “Magnus” Aldis.

*OFFICIAL* Cody Rhodes to challenge for the NWA Worlds Championship at @ALL_IN_2018 September 1st Chicago, IL pic.twitter.com/AzXN9NAzWE — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) May 13, 2018

The official Twitter account for All In continued to update things throughout the day on Sunday as more information was revealed. As big as that match actually is, it was the announcement of one confirmed name that could change the entire span of the professional wrestling world.

Yes, he was a part of the Royal Rumble in January and the recent Greatest Royal Rumble, but Rey Mysterio has still not signed to return to WWE. It appears as if he may not be back with the company for at least a few more months as he’s now confirmed to be at All In.

With the confirmation of Mysterio’s participating in All In, there have been plenty of rumors that another former WWE Champion could be there. The event is taking place in CM Punk’s hometown, and he even recently signed with Pro Wrestling Tees for an event in Chicago the day before, but will he wrestle at All In?

That still remains to be seen.

Our special guest appearing Aug 31st, 2018 at the Pro Wrestling Tees retail store in Chicago, IL will be CM Punk. Limited meet & greet tickets go on sale May 23rd at 12pm ct. Visit our retail store events page on ProWrestlingTees or our Facebook event for details. @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/RqTu8G0RPO — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) May 11, 2018

As of now, there is a rather impressive list of professional wrestling talent who are confirmed for All In.

Cody Rhodes

The Young Bucks – Nick and Matt Jackson

Rey Mysterio

Kenny Omega

Stephen Amell

Marty Scurll

Adam Page

Deonna Purrazzo

Fenix

Tessa Blanchard

Chelsea Green

Joey Janela

Pentagon Jr.

Jay Lethal

Penelope Ford

Britt Baker

Kazuchika Okada

Matt Cross

Nick “Magnus” Aldis

That’s a pretty big list, but it is likely going to grow and continue to get bigger over the next few months. Cody and the Young Bucks need to put on a good show as they have a lot of pressure on them since All In sold out in less than an hour after tickets went on sale.

We did it. #AllIn — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 13, 2018

One person that will not be at the event in any capacity is former WWE, WCW, and TNA talent Vince Russo. He went on Twitter and let the world know that he is “willing” to be in Chicago for All In, but there are people trying to do everything to keep him away.

Cody Rhodes responded to Russo, as noticed by Wrestling Inc., to let the former writer know why he wasn’t invited.

We don’t reward bad behavior. Stay away from our event. https://t.co/CzMCHhVB6m — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 12, 2018

It is no secret that Cody Rhodes is having more success out on his own and on the independent scene than he did in WWE, but he’s also having fun doing it. Now, he and the Young Bucks have sold out their All In event in Chicago without having any kind of need for Vince Russo to be there in any shape or fashion. Rey Mysterio will be there, though, and a host of others for what is shaping up to be one interesting wrestling show.