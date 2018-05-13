Vanessa Trump was living with Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud before she met Donald Trump Jr.

Before being with Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump was in a relationship with a Saudi prince named Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud. But the prince broke things off after the tragedy of September 11 had him abruptly move back to Saudi Arabia, leaving Vanessa behind. The Saudi prince, known to friends as Khalid, dated Vanessa for three years before breaking things off.

Page Six says that friends of Trump assumed the two were going to marry as they had been living together for some time.

“They dated from 1998 to 2001 and lived together. He ditched her on 9/11; days after, he flew back to Saudi Arabia. They were planning to marry [at the time]. They were inseparable.”

Khalid’s father was the Saudi ambassador to the United States from 1983 to 2005, and so the family had spent a great deal of time in America. But all of that changed on September 11 when he was linked “indirectly” to al Qaeda, and to people who were associated with the 9/11 hijackers.

Friends say that the Saudi prince and Vanessa were a cute couple.

“Bandar treated her as if she was his queen. It was the complete opposite from Don Jr. They were together 24/7. They were a real couple.”

But recent news indicates that Vanessa Trump will no longer be beholden to a man in her life because she has received a financial windfall from her father Charles Haydon’s estate. Haydon, a lawyer, invested in a line of pasta sauces and dressings associated with the NYC Italian restaurant Rao’s, and that investment and others have paid serious dividends.

Friends commented that they don’t have an exact number for Vanessa’s inheritance, but that it was “life-changing.” In the past sources close to Trump said she had to borrow money from her mother when she needed something for herself as Don Jr. controlled their family’s money. But now, Vanessa has her own money, which is why she filed for divorce at this time.

In March, Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. issued a joint statement announcing that they had decided to end their 12-year marriage.