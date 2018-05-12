‘Rise’ Axed By NBC, Damon J Gillespie & Auli’i Cravalho React To Heartbreaking Cancellation After One Season

Stars of the NBC drama react to the network’s stunning cancelation days before ‘Opening Night.’

Rise, Jason Katim’s highly-anticipated NBC musical drama, has fallen after just 10 episodes. The network has canceled the show about a high school theater program amid low ratings, according to Deadline.

The mid-season replacement, helmed by the creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, was one of the most promising new shows of the spring season. After a hopeful premiere following the This Is Us finale in March, ratings for Rise steadily declined over its 10-week run. Starring Josh Radnor as a high school teacher with a “vision” and Rosie Perez as his drama department assistant, Rise featured a supersized young cast that included Damon J. Gillespie and Auli’I Cravalho.

Rise creator Jason Katims has not yet issued a statement about the show’s cancellation, but many of the cast members took to social media to mourn the demise of the short-lived series. Damon J. Gillsepie, who plays high school quarterback turned theater star Robbie Thorne on Rise, posted to Twitter to tell fans he is “speechless” over the cancelation.

“I want to say some words about gratitude and about the future but this one stings. A lot. Gonna take a couple of days off social media for a bit. Coming back when I the words reach me. Lots of love,” the Rise star wrote.

In addition, Auli’I Cravalho, who plays theater student Lillette Suarez on the show, posted a video to thank fans for their support of Rise. The actress encouraged fans to find their voice and their own “sacred troupe.”

Other Rise stars, including Amy Forsyth (Gwen Strickland on the show) and Mark Tallman (Detrell Thorne) posted lengthy messages to fans. You can see the tweets from the Rise cast below.

Really speechless right now.

I want to say some words about gratitude and about the future but this one stings. A lot. Gonna take a couple of days off social media for a bit. Coming back when I the words reach me. Lots of ???? — Damon J. Gillespie (@Damon_Gillespie) May 11, 2018

#RISE will live in all of us! Find your voice, live your passions and FIND YOUR OWN SACRED TROUPE!!! We love you all to the moon and back, and thank you for a truly wondrous first season. ❤️ #StantonDrama forever. ???????? pic.twitter.com/pgMrLvhRdI — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) May 11, 2018

The little show that could. ???? pic.twitter.com/sfFc7DJ8Rd — Amy Forsyth (@Amy4Syth) May 12, 2018

As heartbroken & disappointed as I am about this, I still wanna take a moment to publicly thank @nbc, @NBCRise, @JasonKatims & all his production partners, our tireless crew, and all my insanely talented CAST MATES!!! Still forever grateful to have been on this team. ????????✊????❤️ — Mark Tallman (@tallmanmark) May 12, 2018

with a heavy heart, it's time to say @NBCRise will reach a permanent end. thank you to everyone who has supported us, thank you to the incredible team, cast, and crew for an unforgettable journey. we did something extraordinary, and will now and forever be a sacred troupe. ♥️ — Alexis Molnar (@alexiskaymolnar) May 11, 2018

Thank you all for your support and love of @NBCRise. I am so very proud of this show, cast and crew. I will remember and cherish every moment of what we created. — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) May 11, 2018

I’m so sorry to report Rise family we just received official word that #Rise won’t be returning for a 2nd season… Thank you all for your support and your viewership… Thank you for letting us tell these stories and thank you to my wonderful castmates… #Devastated — Joe Tippett (@JoeTippett) May 11, 2018

???? It hurts to say that we have not been picked up for a second season. I’m so grateful to our cast and crew for their hard work and I’ve made memories and friendships I’ll never forget. Thank you to all the fans for coming on this journey with us. @NBCRise — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) May 11, 2018

Don’t ever forget what RISE taught us all. It’s not about shooting 10 seasons. It’s about the spirit of Stanton. And the spirit will always live @nbcrise — Rarmian Newton (@RarmianNewton) May 11, 2018

In happier times, Jason Katims talked about his trilogy of NBC dramas, saying “the DNA is similar” in Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, and Rise. But, unfortunately, the ratings weren’t.

In an interview with TV Guide, Katims admitted times have rapidly changed in the TV landscape.

“The viewers’ relationship to TV shows has just fundamentally changed, where now it’s more like going to a library and getting a book,” the Rise creator said. “There’s just so much to choose from and it’s impossible to keep up. Even shows that you like, you can’t keep up with them. So, you have to be selective and choose.”

You can see a promo for the Rise finale below.

The Rise finale, titled “Opening Night,” airs Tuesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.