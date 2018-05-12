Travis Scott Reportedly Looking At Engagement Rings For Potential Proposal To Kylie, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

A previous report claimed that Kylie and Travis aren't thinking about marriage, but that was before the birth of Stormi Webster.

Travis Scott, 26, the rapper also known as the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster, was reportedly seen looking at large and very expensive bling at the spot where the Kardashians normally buy their jewelry. According to Hollywood Life, Scott was seen at Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas and their source says that he was shopping for engagement rings.

“He was looking at some huge sparklers at the same store where Kylie and the rest of the family shops on a regular basis,” the alleged “insider” reported. These weren’t just any engagement rings, the source added. The rings that Travis was purportedly eyeing cost upwards of $275,000, Hollywood Life reports. The informant claims that Travis was looking at other jewelry too, so it’s “unclear” whether he was looking at rings because he’s ready to propose or if he was looking for a Mother’s Day present for Kylie.

Engagement rumors have been swirling around the couple for some time now. As Elle reports, Kylie sent tongues wagging in April when she posted the first real photo of her and Stormi together. In the photo, she’s wearing what looks like an engagement ring on her left ring finger. But Elle notes that the ring in the photo looks pretty modest than the ring you’d expect Travis Scott to give to Kylie.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Travis gave Kylie a $60,000 butterfly necklace in August of last year. More recently, he gave her a $1.4 million Ferrari as a “push present.” So, any ring that he gives to the mother of his child is probably going to be just as extravagant. That being said, she was seen wearing a more expensive-looking ring in her birth announcement video.

In January, before the birth of Stormi, People Magazine reported that Travis and Kylie had no plans to get married. A source reportedly told the magazine that there were absolutely no engagement plans, adding that it wasn’t something that Kylie was “focused on. But Kylie has been pretty good at keeping major details about her private life hidden. She kept her pregnancy under wraps, only opening up about it on social media after baby Stormi was born. So, it stands to reason that she would be just as secretive about plans to get married.

As Us Weekly notes, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first went public with their relationship at Coachella last year, just a short while after Jenner broke up with her previous boyfriend, Tyga. Many media outlets speculate that they have been dating for about a year.