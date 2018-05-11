Lil Tay Controversy: Mom Of Foul-Mouthed 9-Year-Old Rapper Gets Fired From Her Job For Managing Girl’s Career

The rapper is drawing plenty of controversy for her very adult social media presence.

Lil Tay may only be in the third grade, but the foul-mouthed rapper is a veteran when it comes to generating controversy.

After amassing a huge following on social media, the 9-year-old girl has now caused some very real problems for her mother, who was also working as Lil Tay’s manager. As Hollywood Life reported, Angelia Tian was fired from her job as a real estate agent in Vancouver, Canada, after the employer found out that Tian was managing her daughter’s career.

The company, Pacific Place Group, spoke out against Tian’s encouragement of her daughter’s foul-mouthed rapping and her bold claims, including that she is a cocaine dealer.

“When we found out about this activity last week we had to dismiss her,” Jim Lew, the company’s director of business development, told Daily Hive. “There is no place for this sort of activity in our industry. Angela has only been a realtor with our brokerage firm for only six months.”

Lil Tay owes much of her early fame to fellow adolescent trailblazer Danielle Bregoli, also known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl. Bregoli shot to fame early last year after a viral appearance on the Dr. Phil show about wayward teens, then parlayed the attention into a huge social media following and eventually a rap career under the stage name Bhad Bhabie. Bregoli now has an estimated net worth of more than $5 million through revenue from her rap career, her public appearances, and endorsement deals.

Lil Tay has feuded with Bregoli and drawn plenty of controversy, especially for her use of explicit language and racially charged terms in her rap songs. There are also questions of how much Angelia Tian is pushing her daughter into that lifestyle. Jesse Miller, the founder of the media company Mediated Reality, told Global News that it is the mother who is making all the decisions about how her daughter is acting.

Lil Tay Drops Mama Joke on TMZ Photog, While Her Mom Has to Quit Job https://t.co/uXbVecPBco — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2018

There is some disagreement over whether Lil Tay’s mom was actually fired. Global News out of Canada reported that she actually resigned after using her boss’ Mercedes in one of Lil Tay’s music videos without his permission. Tian reportedly asked if she and Lil Tay could take a picture near the car, but then sat inside to film the music video.