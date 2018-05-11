Sarah Palin: Julian Assange ‘All About Freedom’ – Pamela Anderson Hopes Kanye West Can Free WikiLeaks Leader

The saga of Julian Assange is getting a little bit strange. Republican leader Sarah Palin talks about forgiving the WikiLeaks leader for leaking her hacked emails just as Pamela Anderson claims Kanye West is Assange's only hope for freedom.

Former Republican VP nominee to John McCain Sarah Palin praised WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange for being a champion of freedom even though she once called for his arrest. The WikiLeaks leader is currently stuck inside Ecuador’s embassy in London without having access to even a phone, so many celebrities, including Pamela Anderson, are coming out in support of Assange. And she believes that Kanye West can be the cavalry.

Palin started off by acknowledging that she and Assange “do have a lot history.” The two had previously publicly feuded back in 2008 after WikiLeaks posted online data from Palin’s private email account. In 2010, she even called Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands” for leaking diplomatic cables and called for WikiLeaks to be shut down.

All of those issues quickly became water under the bridge after WikiLeaks publishing hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta during the 2016 election.

“Exposing the truth re: the Left having been oh-so-guilty of atrocious actions and attitudes of which they’ve falsely accused others,” Palin wrote on Facebook. “The media collusion that hid what many on the Left have been supporting is shocking. This important information that finally opened people’s eyes to Democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange.”

Fast forward to 2018 and Palin admits that she was “ticked off” at first, but the release of Hillary’s emails made her realize what Assange’s “agenda” was.

“[Julian Assange] was such a foe until I started figuring out where he was headed with his agenda with what he’s doing is trying to provide people with information so that we can make better decisions for our own lives for the community, for our country, for the world and I really appreciate him more. I appreciate him so much I actually apologized to him for calling him out, and kind of being a stinker to him. I appreciate that he’s all about freedom. He wants people to have information.”

The WikiLeaks Twitter account shared the above interview even as Assange himself is unable to get online.

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson believes that Kanye West is Assange’s best hope for freedom. She wrote a letter that was published on TMZ in which she claims “they are trying to kill [Assange].” Anderson calls it “torture” that Assange has “been locked in a small room for almost 6 years in London at the Ecuadorian Embassy.” But her big plan to free Assange involves Kanye West becoming Assange’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Hi Kanye Hope you are well I was wondering about your thoughts on Julian Assange,” wrote the 50-year-old Baywatch star. “I support him and I know you value Free Speech – Visibility is good for him especially in America. Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in governments.”

Anderson believes that Assange’s freedom can only be attained through “public support.” She is calling on Kanye to publicize the issue since she claims the “media is monopolized so some brave voices are the only hope to break through.”

“You speak your mind,” Anderson wrote to Kanye. “And you make an impact. I’m sure a lot of people feel like you – They just are stuck in what society says is OK to say.”