Rihanna’s Home Intruder, Eduardo Leon, Said He Broke In To Have Sex With Her

The 26-year-old Orange County man made himself comfortable at the singer's home, spending a night there.

Rihanna has a massive set of die-hard fans, but this one fan took his admiration for the “Disturbia” singer to a whole new level.

Eduardo Leon, 26, broke into Rihanna’s LA home Wednesday night, somehow managing to tamper with the alarm system so that his presence went undetected. Fortunately for the safety of the singer, she was not in LA at the time of the incident.

When asked about why he had broken into Rihanna’s home by the police following his arrest, Leon reportedly said that he wanted to have sex with the 30-year-old Barbadian bombshell, whose breakthrough in the music industry owed much to her appeal as a sex goddess in the first decade of the 21st century. TMZ reports that Leon didn’t want to force himself on Rihanna, and felt convinced that the “Umbrella” singer would comply with his wishes and have consensual sex with him.

On Thursday morning at around 10 a.m., one of Rihanna’s assistants found Leon leaving the house. Before he decided to leave the premises having spent several hours inside the house, Leon had reportedly made himself comfortable at the singer’s home, unpacking some of his stuff while also charging his phone. The police were alerted of his presence at the home immediately.

“Someone was going inside the residence and saw him leaving,” an officer with the LAPD confirmed to the New York Daily News.

Leon was asked to leave the premises and come outside, which he duly did. However, he was tasered by the officers while being detained. It is not clear if the intruder took anything from Rihanna’s home but he is being held on a $150,000 bond and has been charged with felony stalking.

Rihanna’s Los Angeles home broken into, intruder arrested on site https://t.co/wqZdlke4vQ pic.twitter.com/jxwaHi3U3r — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 11, 2018

Rihanna’s home invasion is the latest in a spate of celebrity home intrusions which have become increasingly frequent over the last couple of years. Other musical stars such as Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, and Drake were also victims of burglaries and home invasions last year, with the woman who broke into Drake’s home drinking soda at his place. Kendall Jenner’s home was burglarized of $163,000 worth of jewelry last year as well, months after his sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Although Eduardo Leon probably didn’t intend to rob Rihanna like the other home intruders, a break in nevertheless is going to make the singer concerned about her privacy and safety.