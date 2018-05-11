‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Shocking April Storyline Leaves Fans On Edge

Did April Kepner die on 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Grey’s Anatomy aired its penultimate episode for Season 14 on Thursday night, and fans were expecting the worst after promos suggested that fan favorite character April Kepner (Sarah Drew) may die.

According to a May 10 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Grey’s Anatomy fans were on edge of their seats during the entire episode waiting to learn April’s fate. It all started when an ambulance brought in April’s former fiance, Matthew, who had been seriously injured in a car accident. Matthew mentioned something about April, and the doctors scrambled to find her. When they couldn’t locate her, Owen went back to the scene of the crime. It was there that he found April in the water. She was freezing and unresponsive.

Owen and the paramedics rushed April back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, where the doctors worked frantically to get her body temperature up in hopes of restarting her heart. Hours passed before April’s body temp was high enough to try and get her heart beating. Things began looking very bleak when Maggie started to push April’s heart to begin working on its own again. Finally, a heartbeat was discovered and the doctors rejoiced.

However, Grey’s Anatomy fans weren’t ready to jump for joy just yet. After being down for hours, April’s brain function was very limited, and Amelia revealed it was time to call in her family. April’s ex-husband, and the father of her daughter, Jackson, then began to pray for his former love. It was then that April woke up.

Remember this guy?? In another reality, April and Matthew made it through their "I Do's", had three kids and moved to a military base ???? pic.twitter.com/ifEL4KcElH — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) May 1, 2017

It was also revealed that April and Matthew had been dating again and had fallen back in love with one another. The two were reunited in the hospital, and it seems that April’s life had been saved. Grey’s Anatomy fans were thankful that the show hadn’t killed off the beloved character. However, she will still be saying goodbye to the show. Next week’s season finale will be the last for Sarah Drew’s April, and fans still don’t know what circumstances will lead to her departure from Grey Sloan Memorial. However, Matthew may have something to do with her decision to leave.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.