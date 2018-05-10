Bethenny Frankel Reveals She May Not Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’

Bethenny Frankel is currently airing on The Real Housewives of New York City, but she is already looking ahead to next season. This journey has been taxing on the reality star. Frankel is currently watching the last several months of her life play out on the small screen, becoming privy to things she didn’t know were said. Between RHONY and her other endeavors, she is worn out.

While Bethenny Frankel was filming the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City a lot happened. She became involved in helping Puerto Rico after the hurricane devastated the country, and there was a real need for her to be there. On top of that, her friendship with Carole Radziwill fell apart. Emotionally, the toll it took on Frankel was rough. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Bethenny Frankel may not return for another season of RHONY. She revealed she would reevaluate on a season by season basis, so there are no guarantees fans will see her back.

Some of the most important events for Bethenny Frankel that were filmed are some of the most heartbreaking as well. Her rekindled friendship with Jill Zarin happened because she lost her husband, Bobby to cancer. Aside from that, Frankel also lost her dog. She mentioned that there was a wall she hit when she was filming and working to help Puerto Rico. It has been a busy year for the reality star, and now she needs to sit back and find where her happiness lies.

Currently, Bethenny Frankel has become close to Luann de Lesseps. After her arrest late last year, the two developed a bond closer than they had ever had. Frankel talked about feeling like the odd ones out this season, especially after things fell apart for de Lesseps. Sonja Morgan also registered with The Real Housewives of New York City star. All three of these women are struggling in the current season, and instead of making it define them, they decided to stand together.

The Real Housewives of New York City won’t be the same if Bethenny Frankel decides to leave. It has gone on without her in the past, but she has become a staple again. Moving forward without her would be sad.