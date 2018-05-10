NBA Rumors: J.J. Redick Wants To Re-Sign With Philadelphia 76ers

J.J. Redick sounds like he would prefer to re-sign with the 76ers this offseason.

J.J. Redick signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason to a one-year deal and surprised quite a few fans and analysts. Philadelphia was not expected to be one of his potential landing spots, but Redick was proved to have made the right decision following the success that he had throughout the 2017-18 season.

Unfortunately, the 76ers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. That put an end to what was an impressive season from the young 76ers and has now forced Redick to begin thinking about his upcoming free agency decision.

While Redick will have the opportunity to test the free agency market, it sounds like he would prefer to return to the 76ers.

“We far exceeded any expectations that I would have. In terms of wins and losses, playoff seeding, advancing in the playoffs and most importantly the culture here. I don’t want to offend any of the other places I have been, or teams I have been on but this was probably my favorite year of my career. Playing in Philly is its own experience and our fans, the city, the buzz about sports and about this team was amazing. I think there’s something to be said for continuity.”

During the regular season with the 76ers, Redick averaged 17.1 points per game to go along with 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He shot 46.0 percent from the field overall and knocked down 42.0 percent from beyond the three-point line. Redick is one of the most lethal perimeter shooters in the NBA and that is something that the 76ers cannot afford to lose.

J.J. Redick had a blast playing for us. ???? pic.twitter.com/NyzEXPHsHn — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 10, 2018

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are a great duo to build around for the 76ers. That being said, Simmons is unable to shoot the three and Embiid is a center. Redick was a major key for the Philadelphia offense and losing him would set the 76ers back in a big way.

There are going to be a lot of teams with interest in signing Redick. As we have already covered, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a team to watch when it comes to the Redick sweepstakes. Philadelphia has the advantage, but they are not guaranteed to get their starting shooting guard back.

Expect to hear Redick’s name mentioned early and often in rumors this offseason. When everything is said and done, however, it is likely that he will return to the 76ers for at least one more season.