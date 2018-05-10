‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: April Kepner’s Life Hangs In The Balance, Fans Brace For Sarah Drew’s Exit

What 'Grey's Anatomy' spoilers are available for the Season 14, Episode 23 show that revolves around April Kepner's life-threatening accident?

The Season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy is coming up on May 17, but spoilers hint that Episode 23 airing this week will be can’t-miss television. It’s been known for some time now that both Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner, and Jessica Capshaw, who plays Arizona Robbins, would be leaving at the end of the season. However, it’s looking like Kepner’s farewell may be an especially devastating one and the May 10 show is central to what goes down.

TV Guide notes that this Season 14, Episode 23 show is titled “Cold as Ice.” Intense previews show that April Kepner will be gravely injured, seemingly in an accident, and the Grey Sloan Memorial team will be desperate to save her.

April has struggled a great deal over the past couple of seasons, losing a baby, losing her marriage, having another baby, and questioning her faith. Luckily, recent episodes have shown her coming to terms with these challenges and making progress toward finding herself again. Unfortunately, it may be that her life navigates toward a better place just ahead of her devastating death.

Some might say that it seems too obvious that April would die as a result of this accident, and that may well be the case. Star Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, had said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that neither Arizona or April’s exits would be tragic. At the same time, she noted that the upcoming finale would be devastating, with an ending that would somehow ultimately bring smiles.

Kepner’s grave injury is said to prompt the team to reflect on what’s really important to them, and viewers will see Dr. Herman return to Grey Sloan to approach Arizona about an opportunity. The writing is definitely on the wall for Robbins’ exit to be a smooth one where she likely takes Sofia back to New York where she can grow up near both of her mothers. However, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that April’s exit will not be as celebratory.

Many Grey’s Anatomy fans find it improbable that April would simply leave town for another opportunity. She wouldn’t leave Harriett behind, and it’s a stretch to think she’d try to take Harriett away from Jackson (and Katherine) after all they’ve been through. It may seem overly obvious given the previews that April will die, but show creator Shonda Rhimes has never shied away from killing core characters.

Viewers will never forget Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd’s brutal death, and long-time fans remember losing Lexie Grey, Mark Sloan, George O’Malley in heartbreaking fashion as well. Some exits are more subtle, like when Callie Torres moved to New York and Katherine Heigl’s Izzie Stevens faded into the sunset. Fans have been stunned by the news that both Arizona and April would be leaving, and it seems likely that one of those departures will be devastating and buzzworthy like these prior deaths.

Will Shonda Rhimes throw dedicated fans a bone and keep April Kepner alive despite her upcoming Grey’s Anatomy exit? Viewers will not want to miss the episode airing on Thursday, May 10 that sets the stage for the character’s accident and the panic it’ll cause at Grey Sloan Memorial, and actress Sarah Drew has been teasing that it’s going to be a rough ride.