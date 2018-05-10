Baleigh Bagshaw: Utah Girl, 15, Brutally Murdered While Talking On The Phone To Her Mom

Police have arrested her boyfriend, Shaun French, who had previously been named a person of interest.

Baleigh Bagshaw, a 15-year-old Utah girl, was murdered while talking on her phone to her mother, and police have arrested her boyfriend in connection with this crime, WGNO-TV (New Orleans) is reporting.

Twenty-four-year-old Shaun French was taken into custody without incident in neighboring Colorado. Police believe that he may have been attempting to flee across the country.

On Monday afternoon, Baleigh was walking home from school when she called her mom, as she did almost every day. While she was talking to her, she went into her home. What happened next remains unclear, but authorities say that a suspect, identified as French, ambushed and killed the teenager. It all happened while Baleigh’s mom listened on the phone.

How French allegedly murdered the young lady is not clear, but Sgt. Brandon Shearer, of the Salt Lake City Police Department, via 9 News Australia, describes the attack as “very violent and brutal.”

“She was on the phone with her mother, she was brutally attacked while inside her home. The mother heard the attack going on, and then the phone went dead. At that time, the mother called a neighbor to go check on Baleigh, and who also contacted police.”

When police arrived, they found Baleigh dead, and the suspect had fled.

Police are still looking for Shaun French, the #PersonOfInterest in the homicide of Baleigh Bagshaw.

Authorities say that French and Baleigh had a sexual relationship – and indeed, at the time of Baleigh’s murder he had an active warrant for unlawful sexual acts with a minor. French had even lived in Baleigh’s home for a time, although they were not believed to be living together at the time of Baleigh’s murder.

There is now an active warrant for Unlawful Sexual Acts with a Minor out for Shaun French, the #PersonOfInterest in the #Homicide of Baleigh Bagshaw. The warrant stems from previous contact with the victim.

Speaking to KUTV (Salt Lake City), a former girlfriend of French, who asked to be identified only as “Mikayla,” described the suspect as a “very dangerous man.” Specifically, she says, French is fond of knives and guns, has access to them, and knows how to fight.

A former classmate, identified as “Lily,” says that French was always getting into trouble in high school.

“It just seemed like there was some mental issues there… because all I knew from him was always being in trouble always doing things he wasn’t suppose to be doing.”

French is expected to be extradited back to Utah to face the outstanding sexual assault allegations. It is not clear, as of this writing, if French has yet been charged in Baleigh’s murder.