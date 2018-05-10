Kate Middleton & Prince William Might Try For Baby No. 4, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge reportedly aren't ruling out having another little prince or princess after Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have just welcomed their third child into the world, but there is already talk that they may try for baby number four! A source told Us Weekly that the royal couple isn’t ready to rule out having another little prince or princess.

“They are absolutely thrilled with having three [children],” the insider said. “They are soaking up every minute they can. Their dream was always to have three kids. Kate knew she wanted a third not long after having Charlotte, but this time around they seem very content.”

The source went on to say “never say never” about a fourth baby for Kate and Will.

Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy, Prince Louis, on April 23 in the Lindo Wing suite at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. According to Us Weekly, the new addition to the family has received the royal approval of his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Charlotte is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with,” another royal insider said. “She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. … Charlotte is just like [George]. They have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.”

The Duchess captured this image of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on 2 May – Princess Charlotte's third birthday. pic.twitter.com/LnbdODB7T4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2018

Princess Charlotte’s sister love was on show in a photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, where she is holding her baby brother in her arms and kissing his forehead. The photo was taken by Kate Middleton on Charlotte’s birthday (May 2) during the celebrations at Kensington Palace.

Us Weekly’s source may have indicated that another baby might be in Kate and Will’s future, but the royal couple is probably going to need some time to get used to having three children first. As People Magazine reports, before the birth of Prince Louis, William confessed that they were coping “fine” with two kids, but that he was getting ready for a lot of sleepless nights ahead because of baby number three.

“Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can,” he said at a Kensington Palace event, earlier this year. “Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

Kate and Will didn’t take any media questions outside the hospital when they presented Prince Louis to the world, but Will held up three fingers and said, “thrice the worry now.”

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

So if Will was that concerned about them having three children, it’s easy to imagine that the royal couple plan to wait for a while before seriously considering baby number four.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were married in 2011.