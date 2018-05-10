‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Baby Shower Begins, Ava Questions Her Scheme, And Carly Has Her Own Plans

It's time for Nelle's baby shower to start, and 'General Hospital' spoilers hint that jaws will drop as both Nelle and Carly try to drive the other one crazy.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the battle between Carly and Nelle is about to peak, and viewers know that the baby shower is going to be key to the chaos ahead. Nelle has been methodically working to drive Carly crazy, and she’s making solid progress, but Carly has plans of her own. Ava is in a tenuous place stuck in the middle and teasers suggest that the episode coming on Thursday, May 10 will set the stage for major drama that could change everything.

Nelle has set up Ava with a gift for the baby shower and while Ava is wary of her friend’s plans, she’s been going along with it all. The mama-to-be thinks that she can use the baby shower, with a full slate of guests/witnesses, to tear Carly down once and for all, and she seems willing to do anything it takes to make it happen. However, General Hospital spoilers from this week’s previews hint that Carly has some tricks up her sleeve as well.

Chloe Lanier, who plays Nelle, teased Laura Wright, who plays Carly, on Twitter about being ready for what’s ahead. These two may play characters who despise one another on-screen, but they’ve clearly been having a lot of fun with this as actresses. Chloe pointed out to one Twitter follower that her character is unbalanced, gritty, and a fighter who doesn’t scare easily, but fans know that Nelle may well have met her match in Carly, as they are far more alike than they’d like to admit.

Ohhhh here we go ???????????? https://t.co/WEwRdjHSCR — Laura Wright (@lldubs) May 8, 2018

She Knows Soaps shares that during Thursday’s episode, Nelle will set Ava up and Carly will be thrown off by something that transpires. General Hospital spoilers suggest that the drama will carry over into Friday’s show and it’s a good bet that there will be a doozy of a cliffhanger ahead for viewers.

Will Nelle win this battle or will her drive to destroy Carly actually demolish what she sees within her grasp with a baby and being financially set for life? Can Carly turn the tables on her nemesis or will she lose her grip and end up in legal trouble and a mental health institution as some suspect? Tune in to ABC on Thursday, May 10 to see the baby shower get started and stay tuned for more General Hospital spoilers detailing what comes next.