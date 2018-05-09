Khloe Kardashians’s Beau Tristan Thompson Was Allegedly “Relieved” When Affair Came To Light

Tristan reportedly told Khloe he wanted to get caught cheating.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is moving forward after the shocking cheating scandal that erupted last month. The couple, who have been spotted out together multiple times over the past week, are said to be working on their relationship in the wake of the scandal.

According to a May 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson was “relieved” when the news of his cheating was outed. Sources reveal that Tristan was “absolutely devastated” that he had hurt Khloe Kardashian, especially since she was nine months pregnant with his daughter at the time. However, after baby True Thompson was born, Tristan reportedly broken down into tears in Khloe’s hospital room.

The insider reveals that it “wasn’t hard” for Khloe Kardashian to move on from Tristan Thompson’s cheating after his breakdown, and that she has now “completely forgiven” her baby daddy for his infidelity.

As fans will remember, photos and video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women surfaced just hours before Khloe went into labor. The media shows Tristan kissing and touching other women, and even accompanying one of those women back to his New York City hotel room the same week that baby True was born. It was later confirmed that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with at least five women during her pregnancy.

Tristan reportedly told Khloe that subconsciously he “wanted to get caught,” and that even though he knew there were paparazzi taking photos of him in New York, he still took a woman back to his hotel room. Meanwhile, Kardashian believes that everything happens for a reason, and is continuing to stick by her man through this tough time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen together having lunch in Cleveland for the first time since the cheating scandal surfaced. Days later, Khloe attended one of Tristan’s basketball games, and on Tuesday the couple were photographed having a romantic matinee movie date.

Radar Online is reporting that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in couples therapy, and that they are trying to work through all of the issues caused by the NBA star’s cheating scandal.