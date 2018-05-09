Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Cleavage, Amazing Bikini Body In New Picture For Her Swimwear Line

Hurley has been promoting her bikini line --- and using herself as the cover girl.

If Elizabeth Hurley has a strategy to drum up interest in her swimwear line by showing off her incredibly physique, it appears to be working.

The 52-year-old actress has been posting a series of skin-baring shots to promote her fashion line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and they seem to be doing the trick. The pictures have gotten considerable buzz, mostly due to the age-defying looks for the Austin Powers actress, including the latest one showing off her patterned two-piece bikini. The Express called the picture “jaw-droppingly sexy,” and it has already gotten viral attention online.

Elizabeth Hurley’s latest bikini picture also showed off quite a bit of cleavage, the report noted, and her followers were full of praise.

“You still blowing all the females out of the water,” one fan wrote. “The sexiest woman doesnt age at all. Hands down Miss Hurley you are the finest woman n lady of all time.”

But Hurley isn’t just aiming for attention with the skin-baring pictures. She has also been building up the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, which was founded in 2005. The line luxury swim label aims both for women and young girls and has been expanding its offerings in recent years.

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started. We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader. Our line for young girls is adorable. I hope we can keep going from strength to strength,” Elizabeth Hurley said.

Hurley said she was inspired to start the swimwear line due to her upbringing in cloudy, rainy England. She said she became “obsessed with vacation clothes,” and her Instagram page shows that Hurley now spends plenty of time in tropical locales, far from the gloom of London.

Elizabeth Hurley is also very active in all aspects of the company, from design to production. She is particularly adept at marketing, generating headlines across the globe as she models the bikinis and shows off her age-defying physique. Hurley has also said she keeps a strict diet and fitness regimen, getting workouts whenever she can and even using some unusual weight-control methods like hot water with apple cider vinegar.

But Elizabeth Hurley is doing more than just posting bikini pictures and designing swimwear. The 52-year-old still has a full slate of acting as well, appearing in last year’s Phoenix Wilder and the Great Elephant Adventure along with a part as Queen Helena in The Royals.