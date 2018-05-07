‘RHONJ’s’ Danielle Staub Marries Marty Caffrey In Bimini

The reality star is married once again.

Could the third time be the charm?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras were rolling over the weekend as Danielle Staub wed fiancé Marty Caffrey in Bimini this past weekend on Cinco de Mayo. According to US Weekly, the pair got engaged last May and decided to tie the knot somewhere tropical, eventually landing on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. As many RHONJ fans remember, the proposal also aired on an episode of the show last season. This marks the third marriage for Staub, as she was previously married to Kevin Maher for a year in the ’80s and then to Thomas Staub from 1993-2007.

Perez Hilton reports that the ceremony was held at the Luna Beach Club in Bimini and Theresa Giudice served as the Matron of Honor. Fellow housewives Melissa Gorga and Margaret Joseph also served as bridesmaids alongside Staub’s daughters, Christine and Jillian. Staub opted for pink as her color of choice for the women in her wedding party. Radar Online shares that Staub’s other co-star, Dolores Catania, was not invited to the nuptials.

According to People, the ceremony was very intimate with only around 100 guests in attendance. During their vows, Staub, Caffrey and many others were barefoot while shoes or sandals were worn during the reception.

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

Since her marriage a few days ago, Staub has remained silent on social media, not sharing any photos or videos from the wedding. But, the 55-year-old did sit down for an interview with US Weekly the day of her wedding and dished about her previous 19 engagement and why this wedding was different.

“It’s different when you’re a girlfriend, and then it’s different when you’re a fiancée, the stages are all different. When it gets real, and we did our rehearsal last night, and we did our fake I do’s, it’s like, oh my God, we’re almost married.”

Stuab also confessed that during the rehearsal, it really felt like people were already looking her and Caffrey as though they were husband and wife and it made the whole thing “super profound” for her.

Staub is usually one to post a ton on social media, but her last Instagram post came 6 days ago, with a link to an article about her on People. And even though the specific post was not about her actual wedding, many fans chimed in anyways to congratulate the reality star on her wedding this past weekend.

“Congratulations Danielle! Married life is the best!!!!!!”

“Sending love and well wishes for the newlyweds,” another fan chimed in.

Perhaps fans will get a glimpse of her wedding dress on her Instagram sometime soon. If not, they’ll just have to wait for the next season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.