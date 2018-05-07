‘The Voice’s’ Adam Levine Reveals If He & Wife Behati Prinsloo Will Have More Kids

Adam's revealing his plans to expand his family with his wife.

The Voice coach Adam Levine is revealing his plans for baby number three with wife Behati Prinsloo – and four, and five. Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the Maroon 5 singer opened up about expanding his family during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, just less than three months after welcoming their second daughter, Gio Grace, into the world.

Levine joked during his most recent appearance on the popular daily talk show that he and his Victoria’s Secret model wife are “just having babies” now as he opened up about his love of fatherhood.

“It’s just so much fun, being [a] dad’s the most fun thing on the planet,” he said, before revealing his plans for a whole brood of children to one day be running around the Levine household.

DeGeneres then asked The Voice star how many more children he and Behati want to have, to which Adam replied, “I think I’m definitely going to let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child.”

“But she wants more, too, right?” Ellen then asked the father of two, to which the “Moves Like Jagger” singer confessed that his wife also wants to have a big family.

“Oh yeah, we want, like, a lot,” Levine said on the show, while DeGeneres responded by joking that the twosome will have “like five, like Maroon 5.”

People reported that Adam then quipped in response to Ellen’s joke about having five children, “Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children,” before teasing that having a whole lot of kids is like an “insurance policy for your future.”

Adam and Behati currently have two children together, both daughters. The couple are parents to 11-week-old Gio Grace and Dusty Rose, who is 19-months-old.

But this certainly isn’t the first time that Levine has revealed to DeGeneres that he and Prinsloo would like to have a whole lot more children.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

It was only back in November that the singer was last on the show where he confessed to the daytime talk show host that Behati wants to have 100 more children, though he joked that he may not be able to keep up with quite that many.

“I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it,” Adam said on the daytime talk show of expanding his growing family again last year, per E! News.

He then added, “[Behati] was an only child… She wants like 100 babies, but I don’t know if I could do that.”

You and me baby… A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:14am PST

Back in March, Levine gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life as a dad.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Adam shared an adorable photo of himself holding hands with his oldest daughter as they walked down the road together on Instagram. He posted the family photo with the caption, “You and me baby…”

Adam is currently appearing on Season 14 of The Voice alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys, which airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.